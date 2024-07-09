How to get JAK Volkh in MW3 & Warzone

Season 4 Reloaded continues, with Week 6 bringing with it the JAK Volkh conversion kit, and here’s how to get the Aftermarket Part for the KV Inhibitor in MW3 and Warzone.

The streak continues with yet another unique conversion kit being added to both multiplayer and Warzone. This time around it is the Jak Volkh, an unusual Aftermarket Part for the KV Inhibitor.

This conversion kit transforms the semi-auto sniper rifle into a hyperburst weapon, sacrificing handling and mobility for total damage. Assuming you can keep both shots on target, this one-of-a-kind AMP offers a competitive TTK in Warzone and can be a lot of fun to use in multiplayer too.

Article continues after ad

Truth be told, this attachment isn’t exactly meta-defining, but the Jak Volkh is unlike anything else we’ve ever seen in Call of Duty. For this reason alone, you’ll want to unlock and try it out for the experience alone.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock JAK Volkh conversion kit

Dexerto

The JAK Volkh conversion kit is unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 4 Week 6. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies – or even a combination of the three.

After you have finished five challenges and unlocked the JAK Volkh, the Aftermarket Part can be equipped on the KV Inhibitor in the Conversion Kit attachment slot. To do this, you’ll first need to reach level 33 on the MW3 sniper rifle.

Article continues after ad

All Season 4 Week 6 Challenges

Complete any five of the following Week 6 challenges in Season 4 to get the JAK Volkh conversion kit:

MULTIPLAYER ZOMBIES WARZONE Get 30 Operator Kills with a recommended weapon set to burst fire mode. Get 150 Kills with a recommended weapon set to burst fire mode. In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the North Region. Get 15 Operator Kills with a recommended marksman rifle using 5 attachments. Get 75 Kills with a recommended marksman rifle using 5 attachments. In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the West Region. Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 magazine 10 times with recommended assault rifles. Get 12 Kills with 1 magazine 10 times with recommended assault rifles. In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the East Region. Get 3 Operator Longshot Double Kills with a recommended sniper. Get 200 Kills with a recommended sniper rifle while using 5 attachments. In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the South Region. Get 25 Operator Kills with sights equipped to a recommended marksman rifle. Get 100 Kills with sights equipped to a recommended marksman rifle. In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times. Get 12 Operator Kills with a recommended battle rifle set to single fire mode. Get 60 Kills with a recommended battle rifle set to single fire mode. In Warzone, complete 15 contracts. Get 3 Operator Quickscope Kills in one life 3 times with a recommended sniper or marksman rifle. Get 10 Quickscope kills in one life 20 times with a recommended sniper or marksman rifle. In Warzone, get 5 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a recommended weapon.

For more great Call of Duty content, check out the best Warzone loadouts and MW3 loadouts to dominate your lobbies. Also, these breakdowns on the best snipers, assault rifles, and SMGs to use will make winning more Warzone matches a breeze.