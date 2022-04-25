Warzone & Vanguard Season 3 Battle Pass: Early Tiers & Rewards revealed

The newest era of Call of Duty is incoming and we’ve got an early look at the newest tiers and rewards on offer in the Warzone & Vanguard Season 3. From prototype weapons to new Operators and Blueprints, here’s what to expect.

It’s new season time and that means Call of Duty is coming through with 100 new tiers of content for players to gorge on.

There’s no shortage of exciting new offerings this time around. Whether you’re after some new weapons or want to get into the mind of a new operator, there’s something for everyone in Season 3’s rewards track.

Advertisement

From how much it’ll cost you to an overview of specific unlocks, here’s everything you need to know about the Season 3 Battle Pass in Warzone and Vanguard.

Vanguard & Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass: Price & Bundle

Be a force against the force of nature 🦍🦎 Gear up with the Season Three ‘Classified Arms’ Battle Pass on April 27 in #Vanguard and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/yrHaLTYQzY — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 25, 2022

While there are a lot of new things in this edition of the battle pass, the price point is not one of them.

For the standard 1000 COD Points players will gain access to the basic level of the premium track. You’ll start at Tier 0 and have to grind your way up but all of the content you unlock before the end of the season is yours to keep.

If you’re looking for a bit of a faster option, you can instead spend 2400 COD Points to jump to Tier 25 and instantly claim all the items leading up to that level.

Advertisement

Finishing all 100 Tiers will net you 1300 COD Points, meaning that you’ll have more than enough points to buy the basic pass at the start of next season.

Vanguard & Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass: New guns & Blueprints

Season 3 marks the arrival of two brand-new weapons in both Vanguard and Warzone.

The party is kicked off by the M1916 Marksman Rifle, a powerful semi-auto rifle with two-shot kill potential, that is favored by the season’s new Operator Mateo Hernandez.

Following that up is the automatic Nikita AVT Assault Rifle, which comes with the “best-in-class” fire rate distinction that makes it viable as both an AR and SMG alternative.

M1916 Marksman Rifle

As the first weapon available, players will unlock this gun at Tier 15.

Advertisement

This means unlocking the Premium track will grant you automatic access to this high-powered machine.

Nikita AVT Assault Rifle

The second weapon isn’t available until Tier 31, so you’ll have to do a bit of grinding to get your hands on it no matter which version of the pass you buy.

Weapon Blueprints in the Season 3 Battle Pass

While a ton of new Blueprints are coming in Season 3, not all of them have been revealed just yet.

These are all of the items that will be bolstering players into Operation Monarch so far:

Tier 5: Work Hazard – Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint

Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint Tier 24: Retrofashioned — Rare Shotgun Blueprint

Rare Shotgun Blueprint Tier 59: Fusion Core – Epic SMG Blueprint

– Epic SMG Blueprint Tier 65: Shipliner – Legendary SMG Blueprint

– Legendary SMG Blueprint Tier 95: Mixed Oxide – Legendary Marksman Rifle Blueprint

Legendary Marksman Rifle Blueprint Tier 100: Amphibian Empire – Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint

New Operator and Skins

The final big addition to the game is the new Operator Mateo Hernandez.

Purchasing the Battle Pass instantly unlocks Hernandez and his two Legendary Operator Skins titled Chingon and Madcap.

Advertisement

The former features a skull mask and knee-length coat while the latter is a colorful blue-orange combo set.

That’s all there is to know at the moment but we will update this page once the full Battle Pass is released on April 27.