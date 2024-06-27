How to find Redacted Weapon blueprints in Warzone

Redacted Weapon blueprints have been added to Urzikstan in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. They’re pretty different from regular weapons and way more powerful and, for that reason, aren’t exactly easy to find. Here’s how you can locate the Redacted Weapons in Warzone.

In both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, the limit of attachments you can have on a gun is five. These Redacted Weapons break that rule completely, featuring eight attachments to make them as powerful as possible, offering superior damage, speed, and minimal recoil.

The first thing to note is that these weapons can only be found in Urzikstan, so don’t expect to take on Ranked opponents with these guns, or find them in regular resurgence across Rebirth Island, Vondel, and Fortune’s Keep.

They also can’t be used outside of the games where you find them, so no saving these blueprints for later. Redacted Weapons are looted items, not weapons you can use on a loadout.

Activision Redacted Weapons aren’t easy to find in Warzone.

To find Redacted Weapon blueprints in Warzone, you need to search in Loot Hot Zones and Bunkers across Urzikstan. There is no specific place to go to or trick to finding them, just search these areas and you have a chance of finding one.

There are 12 Bunker locations all across Urzikstan, and to acquire a keycard to unlock them, you simply have to complete a contract such as Most Wanted or Scavenger. Once the contract has been completed, pick up the Bunker Keycard and head to the nearest Bunker.

In these Bunkers, you can also find boatloads of the best loot including Durable Gas Masks, Foresight, and Tac Sprint Boots, so it’s well worth the time investment even if you don’t find a Redacted Weapon.

As for the Loot Hot Zones, they are different between games, rotating each time. So, make sure to check the map before you drop in to know exactly where to go.

At the time of writing, further details on these Redacted Weapons are scarce, so it’s not clear exactly which guns are used, but we’ll be sure to update as more Redacted Weapons are discovered.