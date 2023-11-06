How to unlock weapon camo in Modern Warfare 3

The release of a new Call of Duty means it’s time for a new mastery weapon camo grind. Here is everything you need to know about unlocking mastery camos in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 2 introduced 308 completionist camos, including gold, platinum, polyatomic, and orion. Those skins aren’t going anywhere, as Modern Warfare 3’s Carry Forward program allows players to carry over all their MW2 weapon progression, operator skins, and weapon blueprints.

In total, there are 114 weapons in Modern Warfare 3 at launch, and a total of 912 completionist camos between both games. To eliminate any confusion, you cannot apply MW2 completionist camos on MW3 weapons, but base camos are universal.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With that cleared up, lets jump right into the MW3 camo system.

How to unlock every Modern Warfare 3 base camo

There are 18 sets of base camos to unlock by playing multiplayer and zombies. In Modern Warfare 3, base camo challenges are unique to each class. For example, SMGs will have a different set of challenges from LMGs. Each weapon has four base camos.

Activision revealed the MCW AR mastery camo unlock process to explain the new system, and claimed “the challenges have been honed to better suit the playstyle of each weapon type.”

Article continues after ad

MCW Mastery Camos: As well as four specific Zombie Camos (detailed below), there are four MCW MP-related Base Camo Unlocks (Razor Feather, Skullflagration, Abyssal Fox, Menelaus Blue).

As well as four specific Zombie Camos (detailed below), there are four MCW MP-related Base Camo Unlocks (Razor Feather, Skullflagration, Abyssal Fox, Menelaus Blue). MCW Mastery Camos Unlock Criteria: Each of the four MCW Mastery Camos requires you to complete a Level challenge (e.g., “get the MCW to Level 12), as well as a Multiplayer-specific challenge (e.g., “Get 50 Kills while ADS with the MCW”).

Here is every new base camo:

Poison Frogs

Graphical

Topographic

Glittery Flats

Retro

Neapolitan

Under the Microscope

High Contrast

Wavelength

Two Tone Brushstrokes

Perfect Symmetry

Psychedelic

Blur

Bold

Butterfly

Puzzle

Skeletal

Glitch Milspec.

How to unlock every Modern Warfare 3 zombie camo

Each of the 37 new weapons has four zombie camos. In the case of the MCW, there is a specific challenge of getting 250 hipfire kills for one of those base skins.

Article continues after ad

In total, there are over 400 new base camos in zombies and eight new mastery camos.

How to unlock Modern Warfare 3 completionist camos

MW3 introduces 12 completionist camos. Here is the unlock process for each one.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Gilded

Unlock Criteria:

Complete all Base Camo Challenges for the weapon.

Complete an individual Gilded Challenge tailored to the specific weapon (for example, “Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 Magazine 10 times,” (MCW AR).

Forged

Unlock Criteria:

Complete the Gilded Camo Challenge for the weapon.

Complete additional Gilded Camo challenges for weapons in the same category.

Complete an individual Forged Challenge tailored to the specific weapon (for example, “Get 3 Kills without dyring 10 times,” (MCW AR)

Priceless

Complete the Forged Camo challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete a total of 37 Forged Camo challenges for MWIII weapons.

Complete an individual Forged Challenge tailored to the specific weapon (for example, “Get 5 Kills without dyring 10 times,” (MCW AR).

Interstellar (animated, available for MWIII weapons only).

Complete a total of 37 Priceless Camo challenges for MWIII weapons.

Weapon Mastery Unlock Criteria:

Article continues after ad

Gilded Emblem and Calling Card: Unlock Gilded Camo, get 100 Operator Kills while using the Gilded Camo.

Unlock Gilded Camo, get 100 Operator Kills while using the Gilded Camo. Forged Emblem and Calling Card: Complete Gilded Mastery, Unlock Forged Camo, get 200 Operator Kills while using the Forged Camo.

Complete Gilded Mastery, Unlock Forged Camo, get 200 Operator Kills while using the Forged Camo. Priceless Emblem and Calling Card: Complete Forged Mastery, Unlock Priceless Camo, get 300 Operator Kills while using the Priceless Camo.

Complete Forged Mastery, Unlock Priceless Camo, get 300 Operator Kills while using the Priceless Camo. Interstellar Emblem and Calling Card: Complete Priceless Mastery, Unlock Interstellar Camo, get 400 Operator Kills while using the Interstellar Camo.

Complete Priceless Mastery, Unlock Interstellar Camo, get 400 Operator Kills while using the Interstellar Camo. Completionist Charm: Complete all Mastery Challenges.

Golden Enigma

Unlock Criteria:

Complete all four Zombie Base Camo Challenges for the specific weapon.

Complete the Golden Ivory Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills and a successful Extract with the weapon in a single deployment.

Activision

Zircon Scale

Unlock Criteria:

Complete the Golden Enigma Camo challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete additional Golden Enigma Camo challenges for weapons in the same category.

Complete the Zircon Scale Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills with the weapon while it is Pack-A-Punched.

Serpentinite

Unlock Criteria:

Complete the Zircon Scale Camo challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete a total of 37 Zircon Scale Camo challenges for MWIII weapons.

Complete the Serpentinite Camo Challenge: Usually a set number of Special or Elite Zombie Kills with the weapon.

Borealis

Unlock Criteria:

Complete a total of 37 Serpentinite Camo challenges for MWIII weapons.

Weapon Mastery Unlock Criteria: