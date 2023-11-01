Modern Warfare 3 doesn’t have a Platinum trophy on PS5

Modern Warfare 3 will not have a Platinum trophy on PlayStation 5 due to it being considered DLC for MW2.

All games come with some form of trophy system for PlayStation and Xbox. These trophies can be earned by completing challenges within the game or reaching certain milestones. Some challenges are more specific than others, which makes earning the trophy for it all the more fulfilling.

On PlayStation there are four different types of trophies that can be earned. Again, these vary based on game and what is needed to be achieved in order to unlock the trophy. Bronze is the first level and usually has easy tasks to complete. The list goes on with Silver and Gold trophies, too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The fourth and final trophy is known as Platinum, and is typically one of the hardest to achieve when completing a game. Players can only receive a Platinum trophy when they’ve gotten all the other trophies for a game. Unlike Xbox, which has a Platinum trophy for completing MW3, this particular achievement is missing from the PlayStation edition.

Modern Warfare 3 considered a DLC on PlayStation 5

A Twitter user by the name of ‘PowerPyx’ revealed that the highest trophy achievable in MW3 is a single Gold trophy, which is reached by hitting level 55 in game. Comparatively, the Xbox version of the game has three Gold trophies to unlock. To earn a Platinum trophy on this version of the game, the player must complete all the challenges.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“CoD Modern Warfare 3 on PS5 doesn’t have a Platinum trophy, it’s a DLC list for Modern Warfare 2,” said PowerPyx. “Only the PS4 version has a standalone list and Platinum trophy. What the heck!”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The PS4 version of MW3 shows the Platinum trophy being available, despite it being missing on the latest gen console. Fans of the game commented beneath the post, seemingly just as confused as to why MW3 would be listed as a DLC instead.

Article continues after ad

“If this doesn’t have a Platinum I’m just not buying it lmao,” said one Twitter user.

PlayStation and Call of Duty have yet to release a statement or update regarding the lack of a Platinum trophy for the game. However, MW3 does not release globally until November 10, which still leaves time for this issue to be potentially avoided.

Article continues after ad

Based on comments beneath the original Twitter posts, Sledgehammer Games may be turning away potential players due to a lack of a Platinum trophy in the game.