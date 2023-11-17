How to pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition: Release window, price, more

Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting a super snazzy physical release in the form of a stacked Deluxe Edition. Here’s everything we know including when it releases, how to pre-order, what’s in it, and more.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is not only one of the most popular games of 2023, but one of the most popular games of all time. It has captured the hearts of millions of players and also managed to keep them longer than most single-player-focused games.

The 2023 Game Awards has made a point of giving Baldur’s Gate 3 some well-deserved recognition. It’s up for awards in a whopping eight categories including Best RPG, Best Game Direction, and the coveted Game of the Year.

Now developer Larian Studios has given some tangible information on a long-awaited physical release for the game. We’ve compiled all the important details about how to pre-order the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition, how much it will cost, its release window, and more.

Contents

Larian Studios Best Girl Karlach gets a spotlight on some of the disc art.

Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition release window

Pre-orders for the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition will ship in Q1 2024 according to Larian. It’s likely that Larian hasn’t given a concrete date because they’re gauging interests and figuring out the logistics of shipping.

If they give an update with a more solid date, we’ll be sure to update readers.

Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition contents

The Baldur’s Gate 3 deluxe edition comes jam-packed with all the content of the Digital Deluxe version of the game plus a ton of physical goodies on top. Here’s a list of everything you get when you pre-order:

A physical copy of Baldur’s Gate 3 (1 Disc for PC, 2 Discs for PS5, and 3 Discs for Xbox Series S/X)

All of the DLC from the Digital Deluxe Edition

Original soundtrack on 3 CDs

A cloth world map

Two fabric patches

Thirty-two stickers

A Mind-Flayer poster

An oversized exclusive game box to keep it all in

Larian Studios That’s a whole lotta stuff.

Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition price

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe edition will cost $79.99 in both Euros and USD. This converts to $134.19 AUD for our readers down under. Given just how many bits and pieces are included, this is pretty good value for one of the year’s biggest releases and an indomitable GOTY contender.

It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given Larian’s consumer-friendly track record and Best Community Support nomination for the 2023 Game Awards.

How to pre-order the Baldur’s Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition

If what you’ve seen so far excites you, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition is available for pre-order exclusively on Larian’s website. You can also select your region for price conversions.

Larian has confirmed that this is not a Collector’s Edition so don’t stress if you aren’t able to get your hands on the first round of pre-orders.

That’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release of Baldur’s Gate 3’s physical release and what it offers. Xbox players who are too eager to wait can look forward to Larian’s announcement of the digital release date at the Game Awards on December 7.

If you’re looking to prepare yourself for your first foray into the Forgotten Realms or just need a refresher for your current one, we’ve got heaps of Baldur’s Gate 3 guides to help out.

