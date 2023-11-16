Baldur’s Gate 3: Trailer, Xbox release, physical edition & more

Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 has pleasantly surprised gamers and its own developers with its massive critical and commercial success. With an Xbox port and physical edition coming, here’s what you need to know about the Dungeons & Dragons CRPG, Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s release impressed just about everyone, with Dexerto’s own review calling it “a truly special game” and “one of the best RPGs in a decade.”

After entering early access in late 2020, the game finally launched in full for PC on August 3, 2023, with PlayStation 5 and Mac releases the following month. Now, Larian has announced plans to release Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox, as well as a physical Deluxe Edition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, its upcoming Xbox port, and physical release.

Contents

Baldur’s Gate 3 released on August 3, 2023 for PC. It then received a PlayStation port on September 6 and an update that added Mac support on September 22.

While the Xbox port does not have a release date yet, Larian has said it will release in December 2023. Most recently, the developer announced plans to reveal the exact date during The Game Awards, which take place on December 7.

Baldur’s Gate 3 physical release

Larian Studios has announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 will receive a physical release in the form of Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition. This follows months of fan requests.

This will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, with the game playable from the disc itself. The PS5 version is split across two discs, and the Xbox version is split across three. The PC version will come with a custom installer and Steam key.

In addition to the game itself, the Deluxe Edition features a variety of physical and in-game bonuses, the latter of which are listed below. Here are the physical goodies it comes with:

Original soundtrack on 3 CDs

Cloth world map

Two fabric patches

Thirty-two stickers

Baldur’s Gate 3 art poster

Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition is available exclusively through the Larian store, with preorders open now. It costs 79.99 USD and will release Q1 2024.

Baldur’s Gate 3 trailer and opening cinematic

When Baldur’s Gate 3 entered Early Access Larian Studios released the opening cinematic, exploring the storyline, characters, and the style players will be receiving. You can watch it below.

The game’s transfer out of Early Access was shown during the Game Awards 2022 trailer. It depicts new characters as well as old ones, while also developing the storyline many are already enjoying. You can watch it below.

A gameplay trailer was released during Sony’s State of Play, depicting a new antagonist, as well as split-screen local co-op and controller support.

Baldur’s Gate 3 also had its World Premiere trailer revealed at Summer Games Fest 2023, featuring Jason Isaacs as one of the main voice actors.

Larian also released a launch trailer on August 3 to celebrate Baldur’s Gate 3’s full PC release.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe edition

Baldur’s Gate has a confirmed Deluxe edition, which will offer various in-game goods to go with the base game. The Deluxe edition contains these items:

Playable Bard Song Pack featuring songs from Divinity: Original Sin 2

Exclusive in-game dice skin

An Adventurer’s Pouch containing supplies to help you get your journey started

Digital downloads of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Original Soundtrack, artbook and character sheets

72-hours early access to Act I of Baldur’s Gate 3 beginning August 28, 2023 [PS5]

The Deluxe edition will also include a pack of items inspired by one of Larian Studios’ previous games, Divinity 2 Original Sin. These items can be found here:

Mask of the Shapeshifter: Allows you to change race and appearance on the fly, inspired by Fane

Allows you to change race and appearance on the fly, inspired by Fane Cape of the Red Prince: Cloak inspired by the Red Prince

Cloak inspired by the Red Prince Lute of the Merryweather Bard: Playable instrument inspired by Lohse

Playable instrument inspired by Lohse Needle of the Outlaw Rogue: Dagger inspired by Sebille

Dagger inspired by Sebille Bicorne of the Sea Beast: Headgear inspired by Beast

Headgear inspired by Beast Paintings from Rivellon: Discover a new collection of paintings across the Forgotten Realms

Any player who has purchased the early access version of the game on Steam will receive the Deluxe edition on the game’s launch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s edition

Along with a final release window, The Game Awards 2022 also revealed a Collectors edition.

It consists of the base game along with a plethora of collectible items like a large Metal D20, keyrings, maps, art books, and a Mindflayer vs Drow battle diorama. There were only 25,000 units for sale worldwide, and it sold out ahead of launch.

Director of Publishing Michael Douse said Larian was “looking into the idea of doing a second run, but without the certificate, numbers, etc,” but nothing has been said on the matter since then.

A full list of contents can be found here:

A digital copy of Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

Custom sticker sheet

25cm Mind Flayer vs. Drow battle diorama

160-page hardcover art book

Cloth map of Faerûn

Set of D&D-inspired origin character sheets

Metal tadpole keyring

Magic: The Gathering booster pack

Custom-engraved metal d20, plus an in-game version!

Certificate of authenticity

Larian Studios The Collector’s Edition will give fantastic goodies to the most diehard of fans.

The Collectors Edition also includes all items found in the Deluxe edition.

That’s all you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3. While you wait for the Xbox port and physical release, take a look at some of the other upcoming titles:

