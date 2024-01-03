Baldur’s Gate 1 & 2 accidentally announced early for Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass users are receiving notifications announcing the impending arrival of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions on the service.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of the biggest games of 2023, earning critical acclaim, achieving commercial success, and sweeping many award shows.

Those who have finished their playthroughs of Baldur’s Gate 3 or are just waiting for a future sale might be interested in playing the first two entries in the series. After all, Baldur’s Gate 3 does feature characters from the original titles, even if they’re in smaller roles this time around.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 might not be coming to Xbox Game Pass anytime soon, the same might not be true for the original games, which have received enhanced editions with controller support and updated visuals for modern systems.

Wizards of the Coast

As reported by True Achievements, people with the Xbox Game Pass app on their phones are receiving notifications telling them that Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions are coming to the service.

As of the time of writing, the game collection is currently unavailable to download as part of any tier of Game Pass, but the store is currently in the process of adding unannounced titles, including Close to the Sun.

The notification was likely sent out early as part of a larger Xbox Game Pass announcement that will be made later today, revealing the new titles that are coming to the service in January.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 is an incredible game, fans shouldn’t sleep on the original entries in the series. Baldur’s Gate 1 & 2 are also amazing games, and those who can overlook outdated design and gameplay elements will find an amazing journey that equals the one undertaken by Tav.

You don’t need to play the old Baldur’s Gate games to enjoy Baldur’s Gate 3, as there is a century of time separating their events, so they don’t directly tie into each other outside of parts of the Dark Urge Background.

The Bhaalspawn Saga is an epic unto itself, and if you haven’t played it before, then the Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass versions are the ideal way to experience it for yourself.

