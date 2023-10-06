Baldur’s Gate 3 dev sparks hope for physical release

A recent social media post from Baldur’s Gate 3’s Michael Douse has fans hoping the game will eventually receive a worldwide physical release.

The new Baldur’s Gate adventure hit PC and PS5 this summer without a physical release, though there does exist one exception.

On December 21, 2023, Spike-Chunsoft will launch the game digitally and physically for PS5 in Japan, complete with an “Adventurer’s Guide” pre-order bonus. To say that Baldur’s Gate 3 players in the Western hemisphere are feeling left out is an understatement.

But there’s a glimmer of hope, if a recent Twitter post from a prominent Larian Studios developer is anything to go by.

Baldur’s Gate 3 dev gauges fan interest in a physical release

PlayStation-dedicated Twitter account GermanStrands asked followers if they’d like to see Baldur’s Gate 3 receive a disc version on PS5. Of course, dozens of people responded in the affirmative.

Larian’s Director of Publishing, Michael Douse, also replied to the post, specifically “bumping [it] for interest.” Even more fans chimed in saying they’d happily buy a boxed version of the role-playing title.

Wrote one user, “I have already bought it twice (PC and PS5) and would happily buy it a third time.” Another person joined the chorus, telling Douse, “Absolutely, as long as it’s content complete.”

In response to a different user saying they’d be interested if it launched with a “playable build on disc,” Douse stated, “you mean two discs.” Naturally, that comment also got a positive response from community members in the thread.

Nothing the developer said confirms that a wider physical release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is in the works. But the “boosting for interest” comment seems to have been enough to give fans hope. Whether or not that hope will eventually prove worthwhile remains to be seen.

Potential news on this front isn’t the only Baldur’s Gate 3-related information the public is patiently awaiting. The game’s rollout on Xbox could also be imminent, as Director Swen Vincke previously teased a release window between September and November.