Baldur’s Gate 3 dev assures players they won’t need scalpers for Deluxe Edition

One of Baldur’s Gate 3’s developers has assured fans that plenty of Deluxe Editions will be available, so they won’t need to rely on scalpers.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an incredibly popular game, even though it’s a digital-only title on two platforms. This will change soon, as the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition releases a physical version of the game and brings it to Xbox Series X/S for the first time.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, this kind of release will attract the attention of scalpers, who have already been the bane of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S generation. The limited physical release of one of the year’s biggest games will likely be attacked by scalping bots as soon as it goes online.

Article continues after ad

Those who want to own a physical version of Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t have to pay more than they should, as a key figure in Larian Studios is promising that the Deluxe Edition won’t be a short-term deal and everyone will have a chance to own one.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players won’t need to rely on scalpers, as there are plenty of copies of the Deluxe Edition on the way

Larian Studios’ head of publishing, Michael Douse, has addressed the issue of scalpers on their Twitter/X page.

According to Douse, players won’t need to deal with scalpers, as the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition will be released in waves.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

This means that there will be several releases of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition going into next year. If demand keeps up, there should be enough for everyone without resorting to scalpers or online reseller sites.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition is also available exclusively through the Larian Store, which means the company controls how the stock (and any future waves) will be sold.

Those interested in owning the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition should know it costs 79.99 USD. While owning a physical disc for Baldur’s Gate 3 will be the main draw for many fans, the Deluxe Edition also comes with different items, including a cloth map and three soundtrack CDs, explaining the higher price.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 is still available to purchase digitally, so the Deluxe Edition isn’t necessary, even if scalpers managed to swipe some. Some fans just prefer to own a game for their collection without needing to tie it to a digital account that could be lost over the years.