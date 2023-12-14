Baldur’s Gate 3 players celebrate official merch store arriving in 2024

Fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 are rejoicing the upcoming release of an official merch store being released in 2024.

After a dominant performance at the Game Awards, players are continuing that momentum with this new release.

With officially-branded Baldur’s Gate 3 items available for purchase, the store is poised to be a fan’s dream come true.

Even more, they won’t have to wait long for to order some basic items for the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are very excited about the upcoming merch

The news of the merch store was announced by Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing at Larian Studios, in an X post.

Article continues after ad

Douse mentioned that there would be a shirts with the Baldur’s Gate 3 logo printed on them coming as soon as next week, with a larger selection of items coming next year.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He also explains that Larian is dedicated to providing the highest quality of materials for the merch, just as they are with the game itself.

Many fans were excited about this announcement, with one responding on Reddit: “It’s a shut up and take my money kind of situation.”

Article continues after ad

Plenty of fans are also making their requests for new merch that they would want to buy. One user even as asked for a Shadowheart bodypillow.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is on a tear right now, having released to massive critical acclaim and taking the Game of the Year award home. While there has been no details given for future DLC, Larian has stated they plan to release some at some point.