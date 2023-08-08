Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find the Last Light Inn

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a great many number of quests and these will often take you to dangerous locations. One such location you will come across is Last Light Inn and here is a guide on how to find it.

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is exceptionally massive. This means that there are an uncountable number of mysteries that you will come to find within this game.

This also includes mysterious locations where you will be forced to get involved in challenging fights. One such location you will come across is the Last Light Inn. This is a very important location but also one of the most dangerous to enter if you are not ready.

Article continues after ad

A guide to locating Last Light Inn has been presented in the next section.

Larian Studios Last Light Inn is a dangerous location in Baldur’s Gate 3

Guide to locating the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3

The guide to locating Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3 has been presented in the following section:

Complete Act I and start Act II .

. Enter the Shadow Cursed Lands .

. Travel through the Underdark .

. Reach the Last Light Inn.

Now, the Last Light Inn is supposed to be a safe place. It protects the people from the Shadow Cursed Lands. However, currently, there is a little bit of trouble and you will have to take care of it.

Once you enter the Last Light Inn, you will be asked to speak with Isobel. Remember, the moment you speak a fight will begin and this might be the most difficult that you have come across up until this point in the game.

Article continues after ad

The objective here is to protect Isobel and if she dies in the fight, then things become even more complicated. The enemy will run away with an unconscious Isobel and you will be left to fight against the enemies of the Shadow Cursed Lands.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The protective barrier around the Inn disappears as soon as Isobel is gone. Hence, it is extremely important that you come prepared and do not talk to Isobel until you are ready.

Article continues after ad

This concludes our guide for Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they?