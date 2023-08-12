Baldur’s Gate 3 players have already spent 88 years creating characters

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have spent almost a century in character creation screens despite the game being a few days old.

The new CRPG from Larian Studios has exceeded all expectations, becoming a rapid contender for game of the year and reaching the tops of Steam’s charts for concurrent players despite only releasing this month.

A big part of BG3’s success is the massive amount of freedom and customization you have at your disposal, and the core of those choices comes from your playable character.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios clearly understood this when developing the game, because the character creation process for Baldur’s Gate 3 is so thorough that some players are spending more than an hour on it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players spend almost a century on character creation

In a Community Update on Twitter, Larian Studios posted some stats about how players were spending their time on the game.

Impressively, more than 300 players beat the game on the weekend that it dropped, and Paladins were revealed as the most popular class so far.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios also confirmed that almost 10% of players had spent at least an hour on creating their character, and that more than 90% of players had decided to make their own character rather than play as one of the presets.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Most important of all, Scratch the dog has been petted over 750,000 times.

The most popular Origin character was Gale, though players quickly found out that Gale is also the 7th most common cause of player death.

Article continues after ad

Character creation is always going to be a massive part of CRPGs, but even so, this level of detail is something we rarely see in the industry, and it’s a big part of why BG3 is being considered for Game of the Year.

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out our ultimate walkthrough guide on how to get started.