Baldur’s Gate 3 player debunks myth about Gale’s magical appetite

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player is fed up with the community exaggerating Gale’s unique dietary needs, stating that it’s “absurd to pretend like it’s an issue.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has emerged as one of the best games of 2023, captivating players with its rich storytelling, complex characters, and exceptional gameplay.

Among the game’s many fascinating characters is Gale, who carries a mysterious and potentially devastating condition that requires him to consume magical items. Gale’s magical appetite has led to a variety of reactions from players, with some appreciating the depth it adds to the gameplay, while others have become annoyed or frustrated by the necessity to give up often-rare, expensive items.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player is now speaking up, claiming that too many fans are exaggerating Gale’s need for magical artifacts.

In a detailed Reddit post, the player argues that the community is making too big of a deal about Gale’s appetite.

“I’ve seen way too much content of people hating on Gale because he needs to consume magical items, ‘oh I love him but I hate how he needs to munch my hard-earned magical objects’.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The player challenges the idea that Gale requests and consumes far too many magical objects in Baldur’s Gate 3 by pointing out that he only needs to consume three items. They also argue that because of the abundance of magical items in the game, and the fact that some are class-specific and might be irrelevant to the player’s party composition, the sacrifice is minimal.

Article continues after ad

“He needs 3 items total. That’s it. I don’t know how many magical objects are there in BG3 but I know it’s more than 3. I’m positive most of you don’t use all magical objects you achieve and some of them are useless to you (some only work for certain classes). It’s absurd to pretend like it’s an issue.”

Article continues after ad

And many in the comments were quick to agree. “There’s also so many trash magic items too. I can understand when the game first came out and people didn’t know, but there are still people that complain,” one player shared.

Article continues after ad

Others who agree think that Gale simply doesn’t consume enough magical items to make it interesting. “I wish he consumed more,” one wrote. Another player admitted, “In my first playthrough, I was terrified about Gale because I thought he would do that until the end of the game.”

Article continues after ad

If you, too, are terrified of Gale requesting and consuming too many magical objects in Baldur’s Gate 3, just remember that three is the magic number.