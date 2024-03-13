Baldur’s Gate 3 players have surprising opinion on companions returning for next game

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community had a surprising answer when they were asked which companions they would want to see return for a potential new game in the franchise.

By now it’s common knowledge that the biggest part of Baldur’s Gate 3’s success is the incredible cast of characters you get to spend time with throughout the game. The cast, especially the origin characters, have become instantly recognizable, with brilliant writing and voice acting backing up iconic designs.

Whether it’s the universal popularity of Astarion or the collective love for Karlach, it’s safe to say that Baldur’s Gate 3’s companions are some of the most popular characters we’ve seen in the industry for a while.

Article continues after ad

Which is why it might come as a surprise that many players felt lukewarm about the idea of them returning in a future game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players prefer new characters to returning ones in future game

One player took to the Baldur’s Gate subreddit to ask which companions players would like to see return, explaining than many of them could live for a long time: “Gale as a powerful wizard can live for a really long time. Astarion is a vampire and half-elf. Shart is a half-elf. Lae’zel can spend a lot of time on the Astral Plane so she shouldn’t age. Karlach’s engine can slow her aging. Minthara is a drow.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, many players felt like a new game should focus on other new characters, and that returning ones should play a minimal role in any future story in the series.

“I’m not so sure about returning companions, but I feel like Arabella was definitely set up to show up in future titles.” one player said. “Girl’s got weird magic, a wild backstory, and is getting mentored by Elminster–she’s got to have something cool in store.”

Another comment read: “I don’t think any of the main ones really – too much scope to ‘mess up’ people’s chosen character endings. Maybe small references in books.”