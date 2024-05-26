Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal which “annoying” companions they still recruit

According to Baldur’s Gate 3 players, these are some of the companions they recruit and bring to camp despite being “annoying”.

Unless you want to end up in an awkward endgame scene in Baldur’s Gate 3, chances are you’re trying to recruit the best companions possible throughout your playthrough.

To see these characters open up and slowly gain your trust as you progress through the game surely is a beautiful thing. However, it goes without saying that sometimes the process can be… quite a hassle.

Not everyone is friendly the first time you meet them, with certain factors added to the mix making some companions “annoying” at times. Nonetheless, Baldur’s Gate 3 players gathered in a Reddit thread and shared which annoying companions they recruit anyway.

In the comments, one user admitted that for them, it’s Shadowheart; “She rubbed me the wrong way, and I didn’t use her. Following playthroughs and after getting her story, okay, you come along, but girl, you’re getting a different subclass ASAP.”

Larian Studios Just look how upset Shadowheart is if not recruited.

Surprisingly, despite being quite a fan-favorite for the most part, the vampire rogue also makes it to the list according to some players.

“I can’t stand Astarion. Doesn’t mean I’m going to leave the poor sod stranded. Yes, I’ll clean up your vampire mess, no I won’t let you bite me. He’s that one mate you still look after, even though they’re a bit of a d***.”

Agreeing with the statement, another added, “I tried making him a main companion in an evil playthrough, but even then, I got annoyed with his whiny nature and left him at camp.”

“Don’t know about annoying, but I never quite managed to warm up to Halsin,” admitted one user. Another claimed that this is due to “half of all the dialogue options” with Halsin being “romantic ones” even when you don’t make any moves on him, making it “genuinely irritating.”

Despite certain companions making multiple appearances in the Reddit thread, not everyone finds these characters annoying as some players have pointed out.

“I can’t get myself to not try to get all companions even if I set my goal to a solo evil playthrough. I just can’t get rid of them. I love them all in their own way,” one person wrote.

All in all, at the end of the day, it’s all personal preference when it comes to recruiting companions. Personally, I find myself occasionally annoyed at Gale thanks to his “magical appetite.” But even he’s proven himself useful several times, especially when I need to get loot in tricky spots with Mage Hand.