Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover hidden shortcut to find Karlach early

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have shared a tip for those players who want to recruit the Tiefling companion, Karlach, early on in Act 1.

Despite Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3 being available for players to go through since the game was still in Early Access, fans are still discovering new details about the large map.

Notably, Act 1 is where players can recruit many of the game’s companions like Astarion, Gale, and the Tiefling Karlach.

Though Karlach is usually the last companion players recruit thanks to her location in Act 1, fans have discovered a neat trick to get her fairly early.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans find shortcut to Karlach in Act 1

The tip comes from a player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, who made a post titled, “TIL you can jump to Karlach from Zevlor’s room in the Grove.”

As fans who’ve started Act 1 know, much of the storyline centers around the Druid’s camp in Emerald Grove and the Tieflings who are taking refuge there.

After encountering a fight with Goblins at the Grove’s gate, the player will gain entrance to Druid camp and meet the Tiefling Zevlor, who will eventually move to a secluded office in the Grove.

The skip takes place from Zevlor’s office. After taking the ladder out of the office and exiting out onto a cave, where you can actually see Karlach in the distance.

According to the Reddit post, players can, “simply jump across the river.” Though thanks to the distance players may need a bit of assistance from a Potion of Glorious Vaulting or the Enhance Leap spell.

Additionally, fans noted that fans can locate her by jumping over stones through the nearby river, negating the trip through the Blighted Village.

“You can also find her by going to where Scratch is located and jumping across the river there. In both cases, she is basically locked until after you fight the goblins outside the Grove for the first time.”

Now, all the Karlach fans eager to recruit her in subsequent playthroughs have a convenient trick to do just that.