Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 preload: How to pre-install the game

PS5 players are eagerly awaiting the console release of Baldur’s Gate 3, and you’ll be able to preload the game on your device soon, so here’s exactly how you can pre-install the RPG before release day.

Larian Studios’ latest RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3 has got off to a huge start solely based on its PC release, having become the highest rated game on PC in just a couple of short weeks.

The amount of praise and popularity the title has received has undoubtedly made console players even more excited to dive into the Dungeons and Dragons RPG, and PS5 players will be able to preload the game ahead of its release in early September.

Here’s everything you need to know about pre-installing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PS5 this September.

How to pre-load Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5

On August 16, 2023, Larian Studios officially announced that the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available to preload starting on August 31, 2023, at 4PM UCT. Once the option to preload goes live, you can install the game early by following the steps below:

Navigate to the PlayStation store. Search for ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’. Purchase the Digital Deluxe edition of the game. Once you’ve bought the game, you’ll be given the option to preload it when it goes live.

It’s important to note that the option to preload the game is currently only available for the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 which is available to pre-order for $79.99 / £65.99.

Larian has yet to share information regarding the file size on the PS5 version but as soon as they do we’ll be sure to update this page. The PC version took up 122GB of space for players so we can assume the game will need a similar amount of space on console.

That’s everything you need to know about preloading Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

