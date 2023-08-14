Baldur’s Gate 3 is now the highest rated PC game of all time

In nothing short of an extraordinary feat, Baldur’s Gate 3 has become the highest-rated PC game of all time on Metacritic with a sensational Metascore of 97.

Since it exited early access on August 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 has quickly become one of the most popular games of 2023. Larian Studios’ highly ambitious RPG has proven so popular that players have already spent 88 years creating characters alone.

Equally, it has been breaking records like when it reached and surpassed 875,000 concurrent players on Steam. Not even Baldur’s Gate 3’s performance problems that some players are experiencing have been enough to slow down its momentum.

Now Baldur’s Gate 3 has arguably achieved its most impressive accomplishment yet after placing as the best PC game ever made.

Baldur’s Gate 3 PC port gets a Metascore of 97

Baldur’s Gate 3 has reached an aggregate Metascore of 97, making it the highest-reviewed PC game of all time. That score comes from 26 critics with a further 25 reviews either in progress or unscored.

That Metascore places Baldur’s Gate 3 as the joint-best game alongside Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and ahead of all-time greats like BioShock, GTA V, and Half-Life 2.

It’s not just critics that love Baldur’s Gate 3 either with Larian Studios’ RPG also receiving a 9.1 User Score on Metacritic. Similarly, it has ‘Very Positive’ reviews on Steam from over 150,000 user reviews.

Something notable is that in the past, other games have reached the top before falling off with Persona 5 Royal peaking with a Metascore of 97 before later dropping to 95. Regardless, Baldur’s Gate 3 looks to be well on its way to establishing a legacy as one of the best PC games ever made.