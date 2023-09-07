Baldur’s Gate 3 devs confirm crossplay plans but advise fans not to hold their breath

Crossplay is coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 which is great news for prospective parties split across consoles and PC. However, Larian is hesitant to put a date on it as they iron things out.

Baldur’s Gate 3 developers have come out of the woodwork recently to deliver some awesome tidbits. In particular, Director Swen Vincke recently discussed his openness to a level 13-20 experience and his next game.

We won’t need to think on that for a while though as fans are devouring Baldur’s Gate 3 and it looks like they’ll continue to for years. Our own review calls the game “a once-in-a-decade fantasy RPG”, and part of the magic is sharing that experience with other players.

Those hoping to party up across the console and PC battlelines can rejoice then because more info from devs has just surfaced. In an interview with Eurogamer, Larian’s Director of Publishing Michael Douse shared the studio’s intentions for crossplay in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Maybe all the people who want to play Cleric on Baldur’s Gate 3 are on Xbox.

Baldur’s Gate 3 dev on crossplay

“(Crossplay) was always in the planning, but we knew it wouldn’t be (ready) for launch,” Dowse said. “It’s in the roadmap, and though we have an idea of when we’d like to get it ready for, we don’t want to put a date on it until we’re sure.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been out on PC since August and the recent September release on PS5 has been just as successful as the initial release. The game’s release on Xbox is being held up due to some complications in implementing split-screen on the Series S.

It makes sense that Larian would want to focus on getting the game out on every platform before they dedicate too much time to crossplay. There’s no official date for the Xbox release but Larian have said they want to have Baldur’s Gate 3 on the console in 2023.

Fortunately, Douse’s comments are a hard confirmation of crossplay for Baldur’s Gate 3 so while we’re in for a wait, it’s an inevitability. It’s an exciting prospect that players on PC, PS5, and eventually Xbox will be able to journey through the Forgotten Realms together.

With the Xbox release planned for later in the year, it’s a safe bet to assume that Larian will begin focusing on crossplay shortly after. Baldur’s Gate 3’s cross-save feature means that players who have a PC but want to switch to the console later will be able to do so.

Once an expected date for Baldur’s Gate 3 crossplay is announced by Larian we’ll be sure to report. In the meantime, we’ve got tons of other guides and info to get you across the game.

