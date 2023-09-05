Baldur’s Gate 3 Director reveals he’s already working on “the next game”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is riding high with a huge level of success but the game’s Director is not content to sit still. In a recent interview, he divulged that he’s already moved on to his next project.

Baldur’s Gate 3 emerged in a shockingly explosive fashion and has rapidly become one of the most successful PC launches in history. The game is set to release on PS5 very soon and will bring the much-loved adventure to an even bigger audience.

In a recent video interview published on the Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel, Baldur’s Gate 3 Director Swen Vincke said that the console launch meant he was essentially “done” with the game.

He clarified that while his team would handle post-release patches like the recent fix to Karlach’s ending, he would be working on something entirely different. Vincke was cagey about the specifics, but it’s very clear he has a new game in store for fans of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Swen Vincke on Larian’s next game after Baldur’s Gate 3

Talk of the new project started when interviewer Todd Kenreck asked Vincke what works of fiction currently inspired him. “You’re actually asking me about my next game, so I’m not going to answer that,” Vincke replied cryptically.

He explained that now that the console editions of Baldur’s Gate 3 were shipping, he was stepping back from the title. “The PS5 version is shipping, we’ve just uploaded it, so I’m done. I’m going to move on to the next game.”

Vincke elaborated that while he was finished with Baldur’s Gate 3, that didn’t mean that work on the title was at an end. “Fans will come to us and they will say ‘We need this, this, and this’. That’s all coming but it will be the team who delivers it,” he explained.

While a break is certainly on the cards for him, Vincke has had the next game he wants to develop in mind “for some time now”. “You’ve been working towards this thing and then it’s like ‘hey I’ve reached this point, now what?’ and so you have to start again,” Vincke finished.

The prospect of a new Larian Studios game is incredibly exciting and fans have already thrown out ideas for the developer to work on. Interestingly, when pressed further, Vincke said he had a passion for fantasy and sci-fi but was very “picky” about his entertainment.

Whether this means their next title is set in space is up for debate but fans can rest assured that it will draw from quality material. However, given Baldur’s Gate 3 spent six years in development, this one is likely a while off.