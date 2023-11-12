Terminator: The Anime Series – Everything we know

A Terminator anime is finally on its way to Netflix, as announced during Geeked Week. Here’s everything we know so far about it.

Anime and Netflix often go hand in hand. There’s Castlevania, the upcoming Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and now, a Terminator anime.

As announced during Netflix’s Geeked Week, this new anime is set to put an animated spin upon the popular sci-fi franchise.

But when is it coming out, and who is involved? Read on to find out everything we know so far.

Sadly, there is no release date for the Terminator anime just yet. But considering that they’re already promoting it visually, we can hope that it will come out on Netflix soon.

Perhaps a release could happen in August, akin the Judgement Day. But that’s just a theory.

Terminator: The Anime Series cast – Who is working on the show?

As of writing, there is no announced cast for the show. However, we do know that Mattson Tomlin will serve as the showrunner and writer.

Tomlin is currently the writer for The Batman 2, so we can probably expect a gritty tone. “Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart,” Tomlin said in a 2021 interview. “I’m honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations, and has real guts.”

The series will also be executive-produced by Skydance, and Japan Animation Studio Production I.G.

Terminator: The Anime Series trailer – Is there a trailer?

Currently, all we have is an announcement teaser trailer for the anime, which you can watch below:

The teaser includes the classic franchise sound, along with the words “There is no fate… On August 30th, 1997… Two days from now… Everything changes.”

Terminator: The Anime Series plot – What will happen in the show?

While there is currently no official synopsis for the anime, we can expect the series to center around Judgement Day, aka the day humanity was pulled into war with the machines.

In Terminator 2: Judgment Day, we find out that August 30, 1997, is the date that an artificial intelligence program called Skynet becomes self-aware and attacks humanity. This war spans the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st, with cyborgs traveling throughout time to both kill and protect humans.

The franchise, which began in 1984, has since spawned six movies and a TV show. Guess we’ll have to wait and see where the anime fits into all of this.

We will update this article as we learn more.

