One Piece: What we know about Im so far

In One Piece, Im is a mysterious ruler of the world who sits on the Empty Throne. They were first introduced in the “Whole Cake Island Arc”, and their powers are believed to be unparalleled.

One Piece doesn’t fall short of introducing mysterious characters such as Shanks, Mihawk, Dragon, and so many more. And yet, the ruler of the world is the most puzzling in the entirety of the series.

The notion behind establishing the World Government is to create a world where everyone is equal. The twenty allied nations that formed the World Government became 170 over the years, further amplifying their power.

The Empty Throne represents peace and equality between nations. The false premise is that no one, not even Gorosei, can sit on the Empty Throne. Here’s what we know about the world’s sovereign Im in One Piece.

The mythological reference behind the mysterious ruler

Crunchyroll

In Norse mythology, Im is the name of Jotunn, who are often contrasted as gods and other non-human figures, such as dwarfs and elves. The Jotunn typically dwells across boundaries from the gods and humans in lands.

In Germanic mythology, Jotunn is a term for supernatural beings. Im wears a crown with four sharp, incredibly tall spikes on the top and an extremely long robe flowing upon the ground.

Despite having a humanoid form, Im’s hands are extremely low, making one wonder if they are short or tall. Judging by the inappropriate proportion of Im’s silhouette, it’s highly likely that they are not any ordinary human.

Im carries a weapon in One Piece

Crunchyroll

Despite their exalted station, Im carries an extremely ordinary sabre. Though they have yet to use it in battle, they have used it to cut apart bounty posters and photographs or stab them.

Im appears to have a calm demeanour when they handle the butterflies in the Room of Flowers. However, just the next second, the scene reveals pictures of their targets pierced through and cut apart by weapons.

Im is targeting four characters in One Piece

Crunchyroll

Monkey D. Luffy, Shirahoshi, Nefertari Vivi, and Marshal D. Teach couldn’t be more different if they tried. However, the only common thing among them is that they have somehow piqued Im’s interest. However, it seems they have different intentions toward all four.

They show their hostility toward Luffy, Shirahoshi, and Blackbeard by destroying their posters and photos. On the other hand, they keep Princess Vivi’s picture close to them. However, Im wants something from all four of them. They even carry posters or photos of their targets while standing before a giant straw hat.

Their powers are enough to destroy an island remotely

Viz Media

The full extent of Im’s powers is yet to be explored in One Piece. However, they appear to possess a powerful ability or weapon capable of completely wiping off islands without a trace.

This said weapon manifests in the sky, surrounded by clouds, and rains down sixteen beams of energy resembling lightning or lasers that engulf their target in a massive explosion within seconds. Im does all that by staying at the Pangea Castle at Marie Joise.

He destroys the Lulusia Kingdom, a rebel country that stopped providing resources to the holy land. The God Valley, where the incident with Rocks D. Xebec took place and the Great Kingdom from the Void Century, vanished the same way the Lulusia Kingdom did.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

