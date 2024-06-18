One Piece confirmed Imu’s gender, but no one noticed

Imu is believed to be the final villain of One Piece, but fans know almost nothing about them, including their gender. However, it now appears that Imu’s gender reveal was lost in translation.

One Piece has its fair share of mysteries, including around rumored final villain, Imu. Although Imu’s not confirmed as the final villain, all hints point toward that possibility. Furthermore, their existence itself is the biggest taboo in the world.

The entire propaganda about the establishment of the World Government is to create a world where everyone is equal. Over the years, the 20 allied nations that formed the World Government became 170, further amplifying their power.

And yet, they are corrupt, becoming involved with human trafficking, genocide, and all kinds of atrocious deeds. Oda has been hiding Imu’s identity, but their gender was revealed some time ago in the Japanese version, which was lost in translation.

Which One Piece Chapter revealed Imu’s gender?

In the raw version of One Piece Chapter 1086, Ivankov’s dialogue reveals that Imu is male. According to a Japanese native translator on Twitter/X, “The honorific “聖(sei)” is used immediately after the names of male Celestial Dragons. In contrast, the honorific “宮(guu)” follows the name Shalria.”

The translator further adds, “Ivankov referred to Imu as “ネロナ家のイム聖(sei)” so at the very least, we can assume that Imu was male at the time the current World Government was established.”

It’s common for details to be lost in translation. This is why Japanese YouTubers and theorists often explain these things on social media. Ivankov speculates that Imu’s name is “Saint Imu of House Nerona.”

Imu is also believed to be an immortal. Ivankov mentions an ability that can grant eternal youth, which is most likely the Op-Op Fruit. He believes that someone in history must have used this devil fruit before.

Even so, the confusion about Imu’s gender remains among One Piece fans, and will continue until their face is revealed. At the very least, it won’t be surprising when Imu is revealed to be a man because the clues are already out there.

