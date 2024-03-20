One Piece all but confirms Gorosei doesn’t have devil fruit powers

One Piece has finally revealed true forms of Gorosei, but it doesn’t confirm they have devil fruit powers. Here’s what you need to know.

Gorosei, also known as the Five Elder Planets, is a group of five Celestial Dragons who have the highest authority in the World Government. One Piece introduced them in the Water 7 but kept almost everything about them a mystery.

Even all their names were revealed in Chapter 1086. In the Reverie flashback, we see them transform into demonic creatures (only shadows) to fight Sabo. However, the silhouettes turn out to be more monstrous than we originally thought.

Although Saturn has been fighting on Egghead for a while now, One Piece Chapter 1110 reveals the demonic forms of all Gorosei. However, despite what their forms suggest, their powers don’t necessarily stem from devil fruits.

Why Gorosei in One Piece doesn’t have devil fruit powers

Manga Plus

First of all, considering their transformative powers, it is assumed that they must Zoan type devil frits. However, Saturn has regenerative powers so strong that he can regrow his arm in an instant. The series currently has three healing type devil fruits: Heal-Heal Fruit, Op-Op Fruit, and Bird-Bird Fruit. Model: Phoenix, a Mythical Zoan type.

However, none of these three fruits even compare to what Saturn is capable of. Additionally, the speculation of Gorosei not being human may not be unfounded. Whether it’s the Ohara flashback or the God Valley Incident in Kuma’s past, they look the same as they do today. It’s important to note that the God Valley Incident happened 38 years ago, while the Ohara Incident happened 22 years ago.

All these hints further make sense in One Piece Chapter 1090, where Gorosei compares humans to insects. Although they’re arrogant, the fact that they’re looking down on all humanity suggests there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Then there’s the fact that they directly serve Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world. Initially, only Gorosei were aware of their existence. The manga has already established the fact that Imu has been around since the Void Century. So, what if Gorosei has been serving Imu all that time?

The most plausible reason could be that Imu bestowed their powers to the elders, giving them powers beyond devil fruits. They’re also capable of transporting to different places using a strange summoning circle. As we all know, each devil fruit is unique.

The power of teleportation belongs to Van Agur, who has the power of Warp-Warp Fruit. Even though Oda has revealed their gigantic forms in the iconic double-spread panel, it doesn’t mention anything about their devil fruits. It might be possible that it’s the true form of Gorosei.

