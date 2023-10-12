One Piece spoilers almost confirm that Gorosei aren’t humans

One Piece finally sheds some light on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s true abilities – which all but confirms that Gorosei aren’t humans.

The ruling organization in One Piece – the World Government – officially has five leaders known as Gorosei or the Five Elder Planets instead of one ruler. They are a group of five Celestial Dragons who oversee the Marines and every matter within the allied nations.

Throughout the years, Eiichiro Oda has kept them a mystery, even to the point of hiding their names. It wasn’t until recently that the series revealed their names along with their titles. In the Reverie flashback, we see them transform into demonic creatures (only shadows) to defeat Sabo.

Now that Saturn has arrived on Egghead Island, his powers turn out to be beyond the scope of any human or creature. The fact that he can make someone’s head explode with just a glance is concerning. Chapter 1095 drops another major hint that they are indeed unlikely to be humans. Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the upcoming One Piece chapter 1095.

One Piece chapter 1095 drops a major hint confirming that Gorosei cannot be humans

Over the years, Gorosei has been shrouded in mystery, but at least they had human forms. That is until they transformed into demonic creatures, leading Sabo to believe that the top of the world is actually hell. The forms weren’t revealed in the Reverie flashback.

In One Piece chapter 1094, we see Saturn entering Egghead with the help of a summoning circle and transforming into something resembling a Ushi-oni, yōkai, from the folklore of western Japan. There’s no doubt that the other four have similar abilities. Additionally, the chapter also reveals the truth behind God Valley and what led to the incident 38 years ago.

However, in the flashback, the Gorosei have the same appearance as now – meaning they didn’t age one day. On the other hand, Saint Garling Figarland is clearly a lot younger than he is now. No matter what timeline in One Piece the Gorosei appear in, they look exactly the same.

The chapter also shows that after Bonney stabbed Saturn, the latter healed almost instantly. Such healing abilities are inhuman and beyond the capabilities of a devil fruit. The series has only shown three devil fruits that can save others’ lives.

All these hints further make sense in One Piece chapter 1090, where Gorosei compares humans to insects. Although they’re arrogant, the fact that they’re looking down on all humanity suggests there’s more to it than meets the eye.

One Piece chapter 1095 will release on October 15 at 12:00 am JST. Click here for more spoilers.

