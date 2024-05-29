One Piece Chapter 1116 teases a deeper connection between Imu and Lily

The much-awaited spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1116 are finally out and they make the mysterious connection between Imu and Lily all the more puzzling.

As One Piece slowly but steadily heads towards the ending, the many mysteries in the story begin to unfold. From Joyboy’s history to the Void Century, the Egghead Arc is unravelling many threads in the manga’s storyline.

However, there is one mystery that doesn’t seem like anywhere close to being solved and it’s the identity of Imu. Imu is a mysterious figure who rules the entire world from the shadows as the secret head of the World Government. They’ve been portrayed as a shadowed figure in the story so far, making it impossible to tell who they are.

Article continues after ad

Though Imu’s identity is far from being revealed, One Piece does give readers little titbits about them. Initially it was revealed that there was a Nerona Imu who was the First Twenty Rulers, teasing that the two Imus could be one person. There were also hints about Imu being as old as the first rulers since they seem to personally know Nefertari D. Lily who was also among the first rulers.

Article continues after ad

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

Now, One Piece Chapter 1116 gives another hint at the connection between Imu and Lily. At the end of the new chapter, Imu is seen looking at a picture of a woman who looks like Vivi. As Vivi is a descendant of Lily and the two are assumed to be similar-looking from Lily’s silhouette, it seems pretty obvious that Imu is looking at Lily’s picture.

Article continues after ad

This scene comes after Vegapunk’s message where he announces that the world is about to sink and reveals the truth about the war that happened 800 years ago. It’s the same war where Joyboy and the Ancient Kingdom fought against the First Twenty Rulers.

Imu keeping a picture of Lily and their reaction to her name whenever she’s mentioned hints at a deeper connection between the two. It also makes the theories about Imu being one of the first rulers all the more probable. Imu could also be the one responsible for Lily’s mysterious disappearance after she refused to stay at Mary Geoise.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There is more between Imu and Lily that will eventually be revealed in One Piece. It’s already pretty obvious that it will play a crucial role in the story in the future. Their connection also means that Vivi will have a major role in the Final Saga.

One Piece Chapter 1116 will be released on June 2, 2024, followed by another hiatus. But we’ve plenty of stuff on our favorite pirates to keep you entertained in the meantime. Check out our guide on One Piece filler list and find out who has the highest bounty in One Piece and who is the strongest One Piece character.