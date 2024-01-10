One Piece anime reveals the mysterious final villain

One Piece anime finally reveals the mysterious final villain and their mere existence is enough to shake the entire world. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

One Piece’s Egghead arc debut brought a series of shocking events and plot twists. The story has been ongoing since 1997, and it finally reveals its final villain in the latest episode. Although they have been introduced for a while now, the recent episode confirms that their power and authority make them the final villain.

The series has countless villains, but not many are significant enough to impact the world. While they have been theories about Blackbeard being the final villain, the mysterious person from the Egghead arc debut suggests that’s not the case.

The massive destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom is done by one person who sits on the Empty Throne. The taboo existence of this person and their powers raises several questions. Delve deeper to find out more about the mysterious final villain of One Piece. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

One Piece’s final villain is Imu

Officially, there is no ruler of the world. The notion behind establishing the World Government is to create a world where everyone is equal. The twenty allied nations that formed the World Government became 170 over the years, further amplifying their power.

The Empty Throne represents peace and equality between nations. The false premise is that no one, not even Gorosei, can sit on the Empty Throne. However, Imu not only sits on the Empty Throne but has been plotting something major for over 800 years.

In the recent episode, Sabo briefly talks to the Revolutionary Army before Imu blows up the Lulusia Kingdom, leaving Sabo’s fate unknown. One Piece’s Reverie flashback reveals the weapon that caused Lulusia Kingdom’s destruction, the Mother Flame designed by Vegapunk.

Furthermore, Ivankov mentions the name of Saint Imu of House Nerona, whose name is similar to the mysterious ruler of the world. Ivankov speculates that the world’s ruler is an immortal being who has been alive since the Void Century and has been granted eternal youth because of the Ope Ope no Mi.

