One Piece: Who is the strongest character?

One Piece has countless powerful characters, but who among them is the strongest?

One Piece is a popular Shonen manga series and anime show that is popular for its vast world-building and introduction of countless characters. The series mostly focuses on pirates and Marines, who are each other’s major enemies.

Apart from the Marines, Holy Knights, the Five Elders (commonly known as Gorosei), and many more characters, they also keep a check on pirates to ensure the truth about the Void Century won’t come to light. The power level in the series is rather unique as it depends on Haki and devil fruits.

Article continues after ad

One can have either one of these powers or both. One Piece has an insane number of powerful characters, but the strongest among them is still hiding in the shadows. Furthermore, they will surely cause chaos in the Final Saga of the series.

Who is the strongest One Piece character

Crunchyroll

Imu is believed to be the strongest character in all of One Piece. They’re a mysterious entity, and little about them is known.

Article continues after ad

Imu’s mere existence is a taboo in the world. Officially, there should be no ruler of the world. The notion behind establishing the World Government is to create a world where everyone is equal. The twenty allied nations that formed the World Government became 170 over the years, further amplifying their power.

Article continues after ad

However, Imu not only sits on the Empty Throne but has been plotting something major for over 800 years. The series has established the fact that Imu is not only an immortal, but their full name is Saint Imu of House Nerona.

Ivankov speculates that the world’s ruler is an immortal being who has been alive since the Void Century and has been granted eternal youth because of the Ope Ope no Mi. Imu is also likely to be the final villain of One Piece, who will prove to be the strongest being in the series.

The full scope of their ability is unknown. However, they have enough authority to command the Five Elders, who are all monstrously strong. Furthermore, in the Reverie flashback, Imu has demonstrated the capacity to transform into a large, beast-like, but humanoid creature capable of eating fire.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, they can control what seems to be a sharp-pointed, arrowhead-shaped appendage or tentacle used for impalement, powerful enough to damage even the Logia user Sabo seriously. The series has yet to confirm if it’s a Zoan-type devil fruit power. Imu also carries a saber, but they’ve yet to use it.

Also, check out our list of saddest backstories in One Piece and ranking of all 11 One Piece Sagas.