One Piece: The Revolutionary Army explained

The Revolutionary Army in One Piece is the only known organization that has directly challenged the authority of the World Government. Here’s what we know about them.

The Revolutionary Army was introduced in the initial part of the series. However, they are rarely mentioned, so fans have yet to grasp their intention fully. As the Final Saga of One Piece begins, fans learn more about the army led by Luffy’s father, Monkey D. Dragon.

The army was assumed to be biding their time for all these years. However, they have come forward and are ready to wage war against the World Government. As it turns out, Dragon and his team have been igniting the “Flames of Rebellion” all across the world.

They are gathering allies to prepare for the war that will change the world forever. Whatever the war’s outcome will be, one thing’s for sure is that everyone will be involved in it. Delve deeper to find out more about the Revolutionary Army in One Piece.

When was the Revolutionary Army formed in One Piece?

Over 22 years ago, during the time of the Ohara incident, Dragon was the captain of the Freedom Fighters, a military force. The organization had very low funding, which was why Dr Vegapunk refused their offer to join them as a researcher.

After the tragedy of Ohara, Dragon regretted the way his friend Professor Clover died. Dragon met Vegapunk and told him about his intentions. Therefore, he ultimately left the group and joined forces with Emporio Ivankov and Bartholomew Kuma in order to establish the Revolutionary Army.

What is the primary goal of Dragon and his army?

The Revolutionary Army’s primary objective is to fight against the World Government’s tyranny over the world by defying political oppression and corruption. Furthermore, Koala, an army officer explains that their true purpose is to overthrow the tyrannical and hedonistic World Nobles.

Hence, the majority of the Revolutionary Army’s efforts revolved around freeing individual islands from World Government-controlled local administrations. They also work to free the slaves and anyone suffering from the cruelty of the World Nobles.

The Revolutionary Army also encourage people to fight for their own rights, whether it is against the government or the pirates. These minor revolutions are made simpler if the World Government or its affiliates are in chaos. Being an independent militia, the Revolutionary Army’s weapons stockpiling is another objective to strengthen its military capability.

