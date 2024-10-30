One Piece: Eiichiro Oda confirms this Admiral is a traitor

While One Piece manga prepares to commence its Elbaf Arc, Eiichiro Oda reveals that one Admiral is a traitor to the World Government.

The Admirals in One Piece are the powerhouse of the Marines. They’re one of the strongest characters in the verse and pirates will always avoid messing with them. However, there’s one Admiral who is on the Straw Hats’ side.

Apart from the incredible story, One Piece manga volumes are also popular for SBS (Shitsumon o Bosh Suru), which translates to I’m Taking Questions.

Article continues after ad

It is a special column that lays out Eiichiro Oda’s responses to letters on various topics. The questions are mostly about the series and things people find confusing, but they can be about anything at all.

One Piece Volume 110 will be released on November 1, 2024, and it brings a set of new Q&A by Eiichiro Oda. The questions and answers are translated and shared by a popular One Piece fan account on Twitter/X.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One of the questions reads, “In Chapter 1103, Luffy was so hungry and cannot move, but in Chapter 1106, he became full. Who was it that gave Luffy food?”

Oda answers cryptically, “In Chapter 1103, Luffy started to wolf down food. When Luffy said “Foood,” who was it that responded? Was it Sanji or Franky who was present near him? Kizaru and Setoumaru were also there…

“Whoever did it, never got exposed, it seems. That action seemed to be done at the ‘speed of light,’ that even the naked eye can’t see it. Hmm..even I don’t know who did it… The speed of light…”

Article continues after ad

While Oda is avoiding a direct answer, the implication behind the “speed of light” is pretty clear. Sanji and Kizaru are both extremely fast, so much so that a normal person can’t see them with the naked eye. However, only one character in One Piece is associated with Light, and that’s Admiral Kizaru, thanks to his devil fruit Pika Pika no Mi.

Article continues after ad

The theory of Kizaru helping Luffy had been going around in the community ever since the chapters were released. Kizaru was not only forced to kill Vegapunk out of duty, but he also fought Sentoumaru, someone he had watched grow up since he was a kid. Hence, his inner conflicts were getting in the way of his task.

Article continues after ad

In the panel where Luffy is eating food, a half bowl with chopsticks is also shown, indicating someone else is also eating there. That bowl has the same pattern as Kizaru’s bowl from an earlier chapter. Kizaru helping Luffy, a Yonko and one of the Gorosei’s targets, is a serious betrayal towards the World Government.

Kizaru’s whereabouts remain unknown after his emotional call with Akainu in Chapter 1124. However, Oda certainly has major plans for the Admirals as they continue to be an important part of the story even after the Summit War.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One Piece’s manga has finally concluded its Egghead Incident Arc, so check out what to expect from the Elbaf Arc. Also, have a look at our guide on Fish-Man Island remake for updates on the new anime project.