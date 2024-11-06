One Piece foreshadowed Fujitora’s past through Sanji, but no one noticed

Fujitora’s backstory will be revealed in One Piece, but Sanji already predicted a glimpse of it. So here’s what you need to know.

Despite being an Admiral, Fujitora is one of the most beloved characters in One Piece. He was introduced in the Dressrosa Saga after the time skip. While Admirals are considered the antagonists of the show, Fujitora is a bit different from them.

He respects Luffy for his kindness and everything he did for the people in Dressrosa. However, as a government official, he has his own concerns. Hence, he did serve as a temporary obstacle in the Straw Hats’ way.

Needless to say, unlike other Admirals, he is not one to blindly follow orders. Fujitora only joined the Marines to fight against the corrupt government and change its core.

One Piece fan translator shares on Twitter/X, “In the SBS section of Volume 110, it was revealed that Issho played a major role in the downfall of the Aoi Kingdom during the war. Sanji: ‘Could it be that he actually has an incredible reputation of infamy…?’ And…. it seems he was right.”

As an Admiral set on changing the corrupt world, Fujitora will play an important role in the Final Saga. However, his past will most definitely stand in the way. In the Dressrosa Saga, Fujitora revealed that he blinded himself because there were things he wished he didn’t see.

While the anime has yet to delve deeper into it, Oda revealed a lot about him in the SBS of One Piece’s latest volume. Apparently, he was a former Defense Military Chief in the Aoi (Blue) Kingdom. The Kingdom was destroyed because of a war and Fujitora became a war criminal.

Article continues after ad

Oda also said that the World Government will find out about this in the future. So, that will likely put Fujitora’s position as an Admiral at jeopardy.

