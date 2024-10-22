One Piece Chapter 1131: Release date & spoiler speculation

One Piece manga goes on a brief hiatus after introducing Prince Loki of Elbaf, so here’s when Chapter 1131 will be out.

One Piece manga will soon begin the Elbaf Arc as we meet finally meet Prince Loki of Elbaf. The fake Sun God turns out to be Road, navigator of the New Giant Pirates. We also find that Muginn brought the Thousand Sunny with it when the crew was sailing through the Sleeping Mist.

Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, Chopper, and Usopp were sleeping inside the ship while the others with the Giants. In Chapter 1130, Luffy explores the massive jungle and finds a giant tied to a tree. We also find out that Loki killed his father for a legendary devil fruit.

Furthermore, the rest of the crew will soon Land in Elbaf. The Land of the Giants will bring new challenges for the Straw Hats.

Since the manga is on a two-week hiatus, One Piece Chapter 1131 will be released on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1131 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1131 spoiler speculation

The upcoming chapter will likely reveal more about the cursed prince. Loki has been evil since birth and his strength is unparalleled. After eating the legendary devil fruit, that was passed down in the royal family, he became stronger than ever.

It took all the Elbaf warriors to detain him. However, Chapter 1130 did mention King Harald, we have yet to see him or know more about him. So far, we only know that he was killed by his son. The situation in Elbaf seems dire because it’s not confirmed if Loki has any siblings.

Hence, the throne is currently empty. Chapter 1131 will mostly likely continue the strange conversation between Luffy and Loki as the latter claims to be the Sun God. We may also see a reunion of the Straw Hats after a brief separation.

Spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about it.

