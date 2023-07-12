One Piece chapter 1087 hints at a fan-favorite character’s death

One Piece is all set to make its comeback with chapter 1087. However, fans may not be happy about the new plot twist as the recent spoilers suggest a popular character’s death.

Due to Eiichiro Oda’s eye surgery, One Piece manga took a 5-week hiatus. With less than a week left for its comeback, spoilers about the new chapter are circulating on social media. Chapter 1086 concludes the Reverie flashbacks as fans learn several things about the Void Century, including the truth behind the secret name D.

The Final Saga has been more intense than ever, with all the secrets surfacing and Oda relentlessly weeding side characters. Despite being fan-favorite characters, Oda didn’t hesitate to eliminate Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid.

While it’s uncertain what will happen to Law, we at least know that Kid will never return as a pirate. Furthermore, Koby’s kidnapping compels Garp and SWORD to invade the Pirate Island and attack Blackbeard Pirates. One Piece chapter 1087 will continue with the showdown between Garp and the Blackbeard Pirates.

One Piece chapter 1087 will feature Garp suffering fatal injuries

During his first showdown with the Blackbeard Pirates, Garp was shown to have an advantage against members of the Ten Titanic Captains. Even against Shiryu’s invisibility, Garp manages to gain the upper hand. However, things take a drastic turn when Garp takes an attack to protect Koby.

Shiryu becomes invisible and attempts to stab Koby, only for Garp to get impaled in the young Marine’s place. While the chapter does not show Garp dying, it does hint that the veteran may not be getting up anytime soon. Especially considering the fact that Garp lies on the ground bleeding and saying those words about this justice.

Being Luffy’s grandpa, Garp has always been a fan-favorite character. Considering his reputation as a “Marine Hero,” fans have always been curious about the true extent of his powers. Sadly, One Piece only shows us a glimpse of his monstrous strength before making him lose in chapter 1087.

Although Garp losing against Blackbeard Pirates is not anything out of the ordinary. Ever since his introduction, Blackbeard has been planning something big. For some reason, things always go the way he wants them to. Therefore, with the way things are looking, Garp may end up being one of those characters who are sacrificed to make the villains look more threatening.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, you can check out more anime coverage below:

