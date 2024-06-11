One Piece Chapter 1117 gives fans the fight they’ve been waiting for

One Piece returns after a break with yet another exciting series of events, as Chapter 1117 features the long-awaited fight for one fan-favorite character.

Vegapunk’s message in One Piece manga has caused chaos across the world as some believe his talk about the Void Century while others don’t. On the other hand, Gorosei are on Egghead as they fight the pirates and also try to stop the broadcast.

While Vegapunk reveals a lot of the secrets about the Void Century in his message, Rayleigh doesn’t seem particularly happy about it. In fact, Chapter 1116 hints that he doesn’t want Vegapunk to reveal anything. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1117!

The spoilers confirm Zoro and Nusjuro will be fighting in the upcoming chapter. Since Nusjuro is also a swordsman, fans have been expecting the duo to clash swords ever since Gorosei arrived at Egghead. However, the one who crosses paths with Nusjuro first is Sanji.

But the upcoming chapter satisfies fans as they witness their highly anticipated battle. The Gorosei are incredibly strong, and it’s unclear how anyone can injure them. Meanwhile, as Zoro and Nusjuro cross swords, the villain recognizes Zoro’s kitetsu blade.

Not only that, but Gorosei successfully stops the broadcast after they attack the Iron Giant. It was protecting the transponder snail, but the villains cut off the message at the most crucial time.

One fan shares, “Zoro vs Nusjuro. We’ve been waiting for this.”

“It’s finally here! We’ve been waiting for this moment! It still seems like a dream to me,” says another.

Another fan shares, “We finally get Zoro vs Nusjuro. We used to pray for times like this.”

You can also check out the release date and more spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1117.