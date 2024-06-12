One Piece Chapter 1117 will disappoint Zoro fans

While Zoro fans may be excited over the latest spoilers right now, One Piece Chapter 1117 doesn’t warrant good news for them.

One Piece manga is still a few months away from the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc. In the meantime, Eggheadd Arc is keeping fans hyped up thanks to ongoing fights and Vegapunk’s message. Almost all the Straw Hats have faced Gorosei by now, but fans are still awaiting a clash between Zoro and Nusjuro.

Nusjuro is the only swordsman among the elders, so it’s reasonable for fans to see a clash between the two. Whenever the crew is fighting a group of villains, Zoro tends to challenge a swordsman and displays his talents. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1117!

One Piece Chapter 1117 confirms Zoro and Nusjuro will have a haki clash with a named attack. Nusjuro even recognizes Zoro’s Kitetsu blade. But the sky won’t be split in the process.

In Wano, we see characters split the sky twice: once when Yamato fights Kaido and once when Luffy fights Kaido. This happens when two extremely powerful characters clash with their conqueror’s haki. Hence, Zoro fans also want their favorite character to do that.

Nonetheless, while Zoro does have advanced conqueror’s haki, the fight doesn’t give fans what they want. The clash between Zoro and Nusjuro is going to be brief because the crew’s priority is to escape from Egghead and not defeat the elders, who instantly regenerate.

One fan shares, “Oda give me Zoro vs Nusjuro sky split, and my life is yours.”

“If Zoro can’t split the sky, he is officially weaker than Yamato,” shares another.

Another fan also states, “Oda needs to let Zoro clash with Nusjuro and let them split the sky. Watch how the fandom goes crazy. There is a little cope here, a little hype there. It would be magnificent.”

For more Straw Hats shenanigans, look at how opposing ideals are the foundation of story. Also, check out if Sanji will get Conqueror's Haki and our list of the 10 strongest One Piece characters.