One Piece Chapter 1117: Release date & spoiler speculation

The previous One Piece chapter ends with Rayleigh’s reaction to Vegapunk’s message, so here’s when you can read Chapter 1117 and the spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1116 was full of surprises with Imu’s questionable obsession with Queen Lili. For some reason, he has a massive portrait of her hanging on the wall of Pangea Castle. Imu’s obsession with Lili extends to Vivi because she’s from the same bloodline.

Vegapunk also reveals that part of the Mother Flame was stolen to fuel an ancient weapon. The weapon that destroyed the Lulusia Kingdom was fueled by Mother Flame, implying One Piece has already revealed Uranus.

Article continues after ad

The chapter was 13 pages long, which worried fans about Oda’s health, so we’ll see how long the next one is. The upcoming chapter has more secrets to reveal as Vegapunk’s message continues.

Since there’s a break this week, One Piece Chapter 1117 will be released on Sunday, June 16, 2024 at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

Article continues after ad

The One Piece Chapter 1117 release global timezones are below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1117 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1116 finally reveals the location of the transponder snail, which is broadcasting Vegapunk’s message. The genius scientist had laid a bait for Gorosei to stall for time. However, now that York has told them the location, it’s very likely that the broadcast might stop soon.

Article continues after ad

The Gorosei’s powers are still unknown, and they’re still unharmed. It wouldn’t be surprising if they could stop the broadcast now that Iron Giant is heading their way. Furthermore, the chapter also teases a fight between Gorosei and Iron Giant.

200 years ago, Iron Giant invaded Mariejois for some unknown reason. However, it’s a common belief among fans that it must be targeting Celestial Dragons or those in Pangea Castle. The upcoming chapter might reveal more about Iron Giant’s past.

Furthermore, Rayliegh is visibly upset over Vegapunk revealing everything to the world. He says it’s ruining the fun of the younger generation. However, it might have something to do with why the Roger Pirates are staying silent even after knowing the truth about the world.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

For more Straw Hats shenanigans, look at how opposing ideals are the foundation of story. Also, check out if Sanji will get Conqueror’s Haki and our list of the 10 strongest One Piece characters.