One Piece Chapter 1121 hints at a major villain’s death

One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers continue the fight against Gorosei as the manga hints at a major villain’s death.

The Egghead Arc of One Piece is about to reach its conclusion as Luffy finally finds a way to get Gorosei off their tails. The most recent chapter reveals in a brief flashback that Professor Clover is a “D” clan member. Meanwhile, Atlas takes Nusjuro up to the sky and blows herself up to buy the crew time. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1121!

Sunny is on an Elbaf ship and Saturn is still there. Luffy again encourages Bonney to take on the Nika form before the duo make a combined attack and send Saturn flying. Despite having her stamina drained from her first transformation, Bonney again imitates Nika.

This time they’re fighting Saturn and he’s the one responsible for Kuma’s tragic life. Luffy not only encourages Bonney to take on the transformation, but also helps her defeat Saturn. Throughout the fight, he lets her land the blows while helping from behind.

At last, Bonney gets her revenge as Saturn’s entire body crumbles and he falls into the sea. There’s still no guarantee that he’s truly dead, but at least he won’t stand in the crew’s way as they leave for Elbaf.

Saturn is one of the strongest characters in the series. He’s believed to be immortal and there’s no certainty his regeneration abilities have any limits.

One fan shares, “Luffy sensing Bonney’s anger and fear, holding her hand in battle while protecting her from Saturn’s attacks so she can land a hit on him is heartwarming and wholesome. I’m glad Bonney could take back at least a little of what he did to her family.”

“Wow Luffy and Bonney absolutely annihilated Saturn, tearing him to shreds. This might be the most damage a Gorosei has taken so far, even tho he’ll probably regenerate but still,” shares another.

