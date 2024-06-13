One Piece Chapter 1117 leaves Garp’s fate uncertain

One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers reveal some old characters are coming back but leaves Garp’s fate uncertain.

One Piece is currently heading towards the climax of the Egghead Arc. However, a few loose ends haven’t been resolved yet. One of them is Garp’s status. It’s been a big question mark for some time, and Chapter 1117 just makes the matter more puzzling.

The last time Garp appeared in the story was in Chapter 1088. He, along with the SWORD members, went to Hachinosu to rescue Koby from the Blackbeard Pirates. But the mission took a nose dive when they faced some of the Titanic Captains, including the former admiral Kuzan, aka Aokiji.

Garp is one of the strongest One Piece characters. So, dealing with the captains wasn’t too much trouble for him. However, Kuzan was another matter altogether. As a former admiral and a Logia user, he put up a tough fight against the veteran vice-admiral.

Their battle was iconic, even more so when it was revealed that Garp used to train Kuzan. However, despite how close the fight was, the old man ultimately lost. The last time readers saw him, he was on the ground with an icicle impaled in his chest and surrounded by the other Titanic Captains.

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

The manga never clarified what happened to him after that. Neither the characters nor the readers know whether he is dead. However, some fans have been hoping he’s still alive since One Piece doesn’t kill its characters often. But Chapter 1117 has them doubting his fate.

In the new chapter, old characters like Don Krieg, Gin, and Pearl reappear but there’s no sign of Garp, despite having plenty of opportunities to show up. The chapter shows Hachinosu but makes no mention of the vice-admiral.

Vegapunk’s message is also finally stopped in the chapter. But before that, he directly addresses the people who hold “D” in their names. Though he doesn’t get to finish his message, the manga does show significant characters with “D” in their names, including Dragon and Blackbeard. Sabo also appears in place of Luffy and Ace as do Bepo for Trafalgar Law. For Garp, the role is fulfilled by Koby.

Garp not appearing in this panel could mean two things: either he’s imprisoned on Hachinosu and isn’t listening to the broadcast, or he’s dead. The first possibility is more plausible, given One Piece’s history of not killing major characters.

There’s already been a significant death in the Egghead Arc, with Vegapunk being killed by Saturn, one of the Gorosei. So, it’s unlikely that another important character like Garp would die in the same arc, especially off-screen. But we won’t know for sure until the manga confirms his situation.

One Piece returns this week, with Chapter 1117 featuring the fight fans have been waiting for and teasing a deeper connection between Sabo and Luffy. The much-anticipated chapter will be released on June 16, 2024.

