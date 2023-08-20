One Piece: The truth behind the secret name D explained

After over two decades, One Piece uncovers the truth behind the secret name D. Here’s why they’re called “sworn enemies of the gods.”

One Piece reveals the major incidents that took place in this year’s Reverie. Every person with a secret name D is special as they make a name for themselves across the globe. The Pirate King had the same middle initial, and his legacy is carried on by Luffy, who shares the same secret name.

Not to mention several bigshots such as Dragon, Garp, Blackbeard, and so many more whose actions significantly impact the world. In the Final Saga, fans learn about Queen Lili of Arabasta as well as her role during the establishment of the World Government.

Imu mutters Lili’s name before explaining their hatred toward her. They also explain why those carrying the name D are considered enemies of the gods in One Piece.

Queen Lili’s full name is Nefertari D. Lili in One Piece

The Final Saga of One Piece surprises fans by revealing her full name to be Nefertari D. Lili. Upon reaching the Throne Room of the Pangea Castle, Nefartai Cobra, the King of Arabasta, asks Gorosei a few questions regarding Queen Lili.

However, the one addressing his questions isn’t Gorosei, but the mysterious ruler Imu. They also reveal that D is the moniker of their enemy. Although this name has cropped up more frequently recently, even those who carry it are unaware of its meaning.

Furthermore, Gorosei and Imu explain that those having the name D are a thorn in their sight. They also reveal that it’s only because of some “blunder” by Queen Lili that all those with the name of D are considered “sworn enemies of the gods.”

That blunder caused the Poneglyphs to be scattered around the world, which invoked the curiosity of pirates and the inhabitants of Ohara. They also speculate that she scattered the Poneglyphs as part of an elaborate plan, thus considering Lili’s actions to be a major crime against the World Government.

Imu also mentions a letter left behind by Lili. According to Nefertari Cobra, she signed as “Queen Nefertari D. Lili.” As soon as he said that, a mysterious shadow attacked Cobra. Meanwhile, Sabo, who had been listening to everything that happened inside the room, rushed to rescue Nefertari Cobra but failed.

