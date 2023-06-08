One Piece chapter 1087: Release date & spoiler speculation

One Piece’s recent chapter finally reveals the names of Imu and Gorosei. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece chapter 1087.

One Piece’s chapter 1086 concludes the Reverie flashback as more secrets get unveiled. Whether it is the names of Imu and Gorosei, the weapon behind Lulusia’s destruction, or the identity of the God’s Knights commanders, this chapter really went all out.

Fans learn more about the authority of the God’s Knights as the Supreme Commander sentences the Celestial Dragon Donquixote Mjosgard to death. Furthermore, the recent chapter also unveils the truth behind the tragedy of the Lulusia Kingdom.

Now that the One Piece manga is going on hiatus, fans have all the more expectations from chapter 1087. Delve deeper to find out the release date and what will happen in One Piece chapter 1087.

Since the manga will not take a break this week, One Piece chapter 1087 will most likely release on July 18 at 12:00 am JST. The delay is because One Piece’s creator Eiichiro Oda is taking a month-long break due to his eye surgery.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00 am Pacific Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

4:00 pm British Time

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

One Piece chapter 1087 spoilers: What to expect

Now that the Reverie flashback has ended, fans will most likely see more of Luffy’s adventures at Egghead Island. Therefore, One Piece chapter 1087 might cover the recent development of the Straw Hats’ alliance with Cipher Pol 0.

Fans haven’t seen Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates since chapter 1079, which was released in March. The official spoilers will be released a week before the release date. We’ll update this space once we know more about the next chapter of the manga.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, you can check out more anime coverage below:

