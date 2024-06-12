One Piece: Sabo and Luffy may have a deeper connection than fans realized

The newly surfaced One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers tease a closer relationship between Sabo and Luffy than fans previously predicted.

As One Piece draws closer to the end of the Egghead Arc, more and more shocking revelations are coming out in the open. The biggest ones were delivered through Vegapunk’s message where he reveals the truth of the Void Century and Joyboy’s history to the world.

In One Piece Chapter 1117, the worldwide broadcast comes to a halt. However, before it ends, the scientist has a specific message for those who carry ‘D’ in their names. As he mentions the members of the D family, several characters are shown, including Dragon, Blackbeard, and surprisingly, Sabo.

Dragon and Blackbeard appearing in the panel is understandable as their real names are Monkey D. Dragon and Marshall D. Teach respectively. However, Sabo’s inclusion in the group is puzzling since he doesn’t have ‘D’ in his name.

But the subtle hint in Chapter 1117 means that Sabo may be a member of the infamous D family. It’s a likely possibility, given his full name has never been revealed in the manga. This might be a clever move on the One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda’s part.

When it comes to long-drawn foreshadowing, few stories manage it as well as One Piece. Now that Sabo might be one of the “gods’ enemies”, some things start to make sense in retrospect. Those who carry ‘D’ in their names have an instinctual aversion to authority. And as the Chief of Staff of the Revolutionary Army, Sabo is at war with the highest authority of the world.

However, what should’ve been the biggest clue is his relationship with Luffy and Ace. The three are sworn brothers, loving one another despite not being biologically related. But though they weren’t immediate family, Luffy and Ace were actually blood-related, given they both have ‘D’ in their names.

At that time, Sabo seemed like the odd one out. But now it appears as if it was Oda’s plan all along. Sabo was always meant be a D family member and his brotherhood with Luffy and Ace was the most important hint that readers missed.

Though it seems quite probable, Chapter 1117 doesn’t actually confirm anything. The spoilers are only a tease at this point. Elsewhere, the new chapter finally gives fans the fight they’ve been waiting for.

One Piece returns this week, with Chapter 1117 releasing on June 16, 2024.