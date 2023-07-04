Which is the best Demon Slayer season so far?

Demon Slayer Season 3 has recently ended, leaving fans with mixed emotions as the series shows a happy ending after a long time. With multiple seasons under its belt, which could be considered the best so far?

Demon Slayer is a popular anime series based on the manga of the same name. The story is set in a world where demons and demon slayers constantly fight each other. Tanjiro’s family becomes victims of those man-eating demons, and everyone is slaughtered except for his sister Nezuko who is turned into a demon.

Upon meeting a mysterious swordsman, Tanjiro swears to become a demon slayer and find a cure for his cure. From then on, he trains relentlessly and gradually becomes a powerful slayer while keeping his sister safe.

The franchise has three seasons and one movie under its belt, with the fourth season currently being in production. Each season has lots of intriguing moments and character development. Here’s a look at which Demon Slayer season deserves to be the best.

Season 1 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Crunchyroll

The first season covers the “Unwavering Resolve Arc,” which is divided into six parts. The series begins with the tragedy of the Kamado family and then takes Tanjiro and Nezuko on a quest to accomplish their goals.

Along the way, Tanjiro teams up with fellow aspiring fighters Zenitsu and Inosuke, and together they go through major progress and difficult trials. These primary characters also get along exceptionally well and share a great sense of humor, which helps the anime balance out its more emotional passages.

It’s also the longest season so far, with 26 episodes. Furthermore, the soundtrack is the best of all seasons. Season 1 of Demon Slayer has a score of 8.50 in MyAnimeList and ranks 126 in the overall anime list.

Season 2 – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc

Crunchyroll

The second season is a continuation of the Mugen Train movie and begins with Tanjiro and the others recovering from Rengoku’s sacrifice. The series focuses on yet another Hashira, Tengen Uzui, who requires some Corps members to investigate the Entertainment District.

Their dynamic is completely different from Giyu and Rengoku, but it’s all the more comical that way. Furthermore, the suspense of two demons residing in one body is unlike anything the series had ever shown. Uzui and the others defeat an Upper Moon, which is something no one has done in over a hundred years.

The season’s anime is stellar, more so than the movie and the other two seasons. Uzui and Gyutaro’s fight is incredibly fast-paced and beautifully animated. Running for 12 episodes, the season has a score of 8.79 in MyAnimeList and ranks 37 in the overall anime list.

Season 3 – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Swordsmith Village Arc

Crunchyroll

The most recent addition to the franchise has gone all out in terms of character introduction and backstories. The series tells fans more about Genya, Mitsuri, Tokito, and even Muzan. Although the season runs for 11 episodes, the first and final episodes are one-hour long, giving enough time to cover the manga completely.

In terms of fight scenes, it was a bit of a disappointment, especially after setting the bar so high with Rengoku and Uzui. Tokito and Mitsuri are incredibly strong characters, but the series doesn’t fully do justice to their skills.

They both awaken their marks, and Tokito easily defeats Upper Moon Five as if he’s going up against any ordinary demon. Nonetheless, the several backstories and Nezuko’s new ability are enough to make up for the lack of stunning fight scenes. The third season has a score of 8.38 in MyAnimeList and ranks 183 in the overall anime list.

Demon Slayer Season 2 is the best so far

Crunchyroll

Whether it is the pacing, animation, fight scenes, or character design, nothing beats the second season of Demon Slayer. Even in terms of popularity, it surpasses the other two seasons. Uzui is an incredibly charismatic character who comes off as arrogant and funny. But the more fans know about him, the more they like him. Uzui literally carries the entire season by himself.

Furthermore, season 3 sidelines primary characters Zenitsu and Inosuke, which doesn’t sit well with fans. In the second season, they have been with Tanjiro and Nezuko from beginning to end. There are many moments that surpass what came before in the Mugen Train movie and the first season since everything is put together flawlessly from top to bottom.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

