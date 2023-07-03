One Piece: The legend of Sun God Nika explained

In One Piece, Sun God Nika has a lot of significance as the Warrior of Liberation. Here’s everything we know about this entity.

Luffy’s devil fruit awakening unveiled a lot of secrets in One Piece. Fans learn that Shanks had stolen the devil fruit from the World Government, presumably while knowing about its true capabilities.

It is unclear if Shanks deliberately let Luffy eat the Gomu Gomu no Mi or if it was an accident. Nonetheless, the power that Luffy received is extraordinary. Furthermore, having the properties of a Paramecia-type, the true nature of Luffy’s devil fruit is revealed upon its awakening.

Article continues after ad

It is a Zoan type called Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika. The user’s body gains the properties of rubber and transforms into Sun God Nika. Delve deeper to learn more about Sun God Nika in One Piece.

How is Sun God Nika related to Luffy’s devil fruit?

Viz Media

Nika is a mythical warrior that was once revered as the Sun God by slaves from ancient times. Dr Vegapunk claims that Nika’s existence is only mentioned in the most ancient books and is otherwise missing from more recent writings.

Article continues after ad

As such, Nika’s tale is not known by many people from the modern era. Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika allows the user to gain Nika’s traits and abilities. It is believed to be the first Joy Boy’s power and has now been claimed by Monkey D. Luffy. Therefore, as Zunesha claims, Luffy is the new Joy Boy, a “Warrior of Liberation.”

The World Government has hidden the devil fruit’s existence for unknown reasons by naming it Gomu Gomu no Mi. They have been trying to claim this power for over 800 years, but the fruit has successfully managed to evade them.

Article continues after ad

The legend of Sun God Nika foretells Luffy’s future role in One Piece

Viz Media

Who’s-Who heard a story about a heroic, kind individual named Nika who was a friend to slaves. According to the legend, Nika will one day arrive to free the slaves from their cruel owners and put a smile on their faces.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nika had a rubber body, which allowed him to fight in almost any way he could imagine. Therefore, with Luffy’s use of the fruit modeled after Nika, one can see the various similarities.

Article continues after ad

Slaves have revered Nika as the Sun God since the beginning of time. Nika is currently the first and only original deity in the One Piece world with its own original powers.

As fans know, Luffy has a great sense of justice and helps anyone in need. Additionally, the fact that he has acquired a legendary power and inherited the title of Joy Boy can only mean that Luffy is destined to rescue those bound by the shackles of the World Government and Celestial Dragons.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, after realizing his true powers, Luffy leaps through the sky in a pose identical to Who’s-Who’s description of Nika. This is likely to be one of Eiichro Oda’s famous foreshadowings, as Luffy will become the friendly and kind warrior to liberate all the slaves around the world.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Gorosei shadows in One Piece | Demon Slayer Season 3 finale | One Piece Reverie flashback | One Piece Void Century | Naruto Will of Fire | Naruto Wood Jutsu | Demon Slayer Mark characters | One Piece Mera Mera no Mi | One Piece God’s Knights Commander | One Piece Kozuki Momonosuke | Demon Slayer Hantengu Forms | One Piece Roger’s legacy | Naruto Uchiha Clan stone tablet | One Piece live-action trailer