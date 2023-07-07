Who are the main villains in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will introduce various characters as the story progresses – however, which among them are the main villains in each arc?

The latest season of Jujutsu Kaisen will cover two arcs from the manga; “Gojo’s Past arc and the Shibuya Incident arc.” The flashback Arc features the younger versions of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their school years.

On the other hand, the Shibuya Arc features the tragedy of Oct 31. The first season had already foreshadowed it, as fans know Kenjaku (who has taken over Suguru’s body) plans to seal Gojo and get Sukuna on his side.

Recurring characters such as Mahito and Jogo may be important antagonists. However, the main villains in Jujutsu Kaisen are much more dangerous than them. Delve deeper to find out about the antagonists in the second season.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Toji Fushiguro is the main villain in Gojo’s Past arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

As fans may have guessed from the trailer, Toji Fushiguro will be an obstacle to Gojo and his friends. The first episode has already shown a glimpse of him, but there’s more to come in the upcoming episodes when fans realize his terrifying powers that can rival Gojo and Geto.

Toji doesn’t have any personal feud with the sorcerers. Rather, he is an assassin hired by Time Vessel Association to kill Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel. As an outcast of the Zenin Clan, Toji is widely famous as the “Sorcerer Killer” since every mission he takes is sure to succeed.

Kenjaku is the main villain in the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Anime-only fans may not be aware of this, but Kenjaku, a cursed spirit, possessed Geto’s body. After fighting Yuta, Geto suffers severe injuries before Gojo finds and kills him. Therefore, Kenjaku uses this opportunity to steal Geto’s body and use his powers.

The Shibuya Incident Arc will reveal the truth about Kenjaku. The curse is the ringleader of the incident as it rejoices in gaining the upper hand against the most powerful Satoru Gojo by tricking him. Kenjaku has yet to be defeated in the manga, even long after the Shibuya Arc has ended.

The second season will also have several minor villains

If the cheerfulness of the first episode fools you, then the upcoming episodes will surely be overwhelming. Unlike the first episode, the entire season will be extremely dark, much more than the first season. Needless to say, there will be plenty of minor villains in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

In Gojo’s Past arc, the curse user group Q and the Star Religious Group, the Time Vessel Association, are minor villains that are targeting Riko Amanai. Furthermore, Suguru Geto can also be considered an antagonist since the disturbing incidents from that time led to his downfall. He walks the path of evil before ultimately dying at the hands of his best friend.

Furthermore, Shibuya will have recurring villains such as Mahito, Jogo, and Hanami. Fans will also be introduced to the mysterious red octopus-like curse, Dagon. Jujutsu Kaisen will reveal Mechamaru (Kokichi Muta) as one of the villains as he joins the curses and betrays the Jujutsu Tech schools in exchange for a healthier body.

Lastly, Sukuna will finally make his move in this Arc as fans witness his terrifying powers after Yuji forcibly consumes 15 fingers. Other than that, Ogami, an old curse user, will transform her grandson into Toji and summon the deceased’s soul.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

