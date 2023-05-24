One Piece chapter 1085: Release date & spoiler speculation

One Piece’s recent chapter features the conversation between Nefertari Cobra and Gorosei. However, the entire truth is yet to be revealed. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece chapter 1085.

One Piece’s Final Saga has only just begun, and yet several major events have occurred one after the other. As the death of Nefertari Cobra shakes the entire world, fans wonder who the real culprit could be.

Chapter 1084 of One Piece features what took place inside Pangaea Castle. Fans also learn about Queen Lili, who seems to have some sort of connection to the mysterious ruler Im.

The upcoming chapter will continue to unravel the mystery of Nefertari Cobra’s assassination. Delve deeper to find out what will happen in One Piece chapter 1085.

One Piece chapter 1085 release date and time

Since the manga will take a break this week, One Piece chapter 1085 will release on June 5 at 12:00am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece chapter 1085 spoilers: What to expect

Viz Media

The upcoming chapter will most likely pick from the scene of Im sitting on the Empty Throne. It will also tell fans more about Queen Lili, the ruler of Arabasta from the Void Century. Queen Lili is an important historical figure since she penned the letter “D.”

Furthermore, now that Nefertari Cobra has learned about Im’s existence, One Piece chapter 1085 will finally reveal the truth behind his death. The most likely culprits are either one of the Gorosei or the world’s ruler himself.

Judging by Sabo’s picture in the newspaper, where he’s standing beside Cobra’s body, he will certainly appear in the upcoming chapter. Sabo witnessed Cobra’s death and saw Im sitting on the throne. Therefore, the most reasonable explanation behind the misunderstanding is that Gorosei is using him as a scapegoat to cover up the assassination of Arabasta’s beloved king.

Furthermore, since Sabo is a high-ranking member of the Revolutionary Army who knows about the world’s greatest secret, the World Government is more desperate than ever to annihilate him. Luckily, Sabo is strong enough to make it back alive.

We’ll update this space once we know more about the next chapter of the manga.

One Piece manga is available in VIZ and Manga Plus.

