One Piece Episode 1080: Release date & spoilers

One Piece Episode 1080 will introduce a new villain who threatens Wano – so here are the release date and spoilers.

The epic Wano Country Saga in One Piece is finally nearing its end as the Straw Hats and the entire country celebrate the defeat of Kaido and Orochi. The people’s suffering is over as the rightful heir of the Kozuki Clan claims the title of Shogun and vows to protect his people.

The children from Wano are finally learning the true history of the legendary Kozuki Clan and the country’s hero, Oden, instead of the lies fabricated by the Kurozumi Clan. However, the country is not yet free from all problems.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Just as everyone is finally recuperating from the intense battle, a new threat looms over Wano – and this time, it’s someone way more dangerous than Kaido. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1080.

One Piece Episode 1080 will be released on October 22 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones after it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1080 spoilers

Here’s a look at the preview of One Piece Episode 1080:

One Piece Episode 1080 is titled ‘A Celebration Banquet! The New Emperors of the Sea!’ The episode will reveal the new bounty posters of Luffy, Law, and Kid. However, because Luffy’s wanted poster has his Gear 5 form, it causes quite a commotion in Mary Geoise.

Article continues after ad

All the Five Elders are panicking as they want to keep the true powers of Luffy’s devil fruit hidden from the world. However, Morgans, the World Economy News Paper president, was captivated by Luffy’s mystical form and decided to show it to the world.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

All three of them have the same bounty of 3 billion berries, which shocks everyone. Furthermore, the banquet continues, but Robin is with Kozuki Sukiyaki, Oden’s father. He was living as Tenguyama Hitetsu while hiding his face.

He reveals that Pluton, one of the three Ancient Weapons, is in Wano. Furthermore, the person flying into Wano is Admiral Ryokugyu, who wants to capture the injured Straw Hats. As soon as he enters Wano, he begins fighting with King, Queen, and the remaining members of the Beast Pirates. The episode will likely end with dubbing Luffy and Buggy as the two new Yonko.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other One Piece coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.