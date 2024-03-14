One Piece Chapter 1110 release date & spoilers: All Gorosei arrive

The fight is getting serious as Gorosei arrives on Egghead, revealing their mysterious powers – so here’s the release date and major spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1110.

One Piece is currently at the peak of its Egghead Arc as the fight gets more and more serious. Each time it feels like the series is about to end, the arc brings another set of surprises for fans.

Vegapunk’s message to the world has the potential to turn everything upside down. Furthermore, he’s currently at death’s door, and it’s unclear if he will survive the fatal injuries. The recent chapter shows that the chances of his survival are slim to none.

As if things weren’t bad enough, the recent chapter ends on a major cliffhanger with all the Gorosei arriving on Egghead using the same summoning circle as Saturn. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1110.

Since there is a break this week, One Piece Chapter 1110 will be released on March 17 at 7am PT. You can find your time zone below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1110 spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1110 is titled “Falling Stars.” Gorosei’s arrival shocks Marines and pirates alike. Only seven minutes are left before Vegapunk’s message is revealed to the world. Vegapunk is sipping Vega-coffee in the screen.

Luffy is baffled after seeing the other four elders are just as monstrous as Saturn. The chapter reveals all their devil fruit powers. Nusjuro runs around the entire island to defeat the Pacifistas. Meanwhile, Sanji prioritizes escape over the fight and contacts everyone via den mushi.

Jinbe arrives where Zoro and Lucci are fighting, and when he informs about the ongoing fight, Sanji mocks Zoro. Zoro hears that, dodges Lucci’s attack, and defeats the latter using a new technique. There’s black lighting all around him in a double-panel scene.

The elders simultaneously attack Luffy, and Ju Peter swallows up the latter. Luckily, the giants arrive just in time, cut off Ju Peter’s head and frees the young pirate. The way Dory and Brogy free Luffy is the same as in Little Garden, where they rescued the protagonist from a dinosaur.

Luffy is shocked to see the duo, who reveal they can’t wait any longer for him to come to Elbaf, which is why they decided to pick him up. The chapter doesn’t reveal what is Vegapunk’s message.