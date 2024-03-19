One Piece Chapter 1111: Release date & spoiler speculation

One Piece finally reveals the true forms of all Gorosei – so here’s the release date and possible spoilers for Chapter 1111.

One Piece is currently at the peak of its Egghead Arc as the situation gets more and more serious. Each time it feels like the series is about to end, the One Piece arc brings another set of surprises for fans.

The Five Elders have made their way to Egghead as Oda finally reveals their powers in an iconic double-spread panel. Furthermore, Vegapunk is at death’s door and is finally revealing the truth of the World Government to the entire world.

Article continues after ad

Although the message remains unknown, it’s sure to turn the world upside down. The recent chapter ends with Luffy’s reunion with Dory and Brogy. This points towards the new Elbaf Arc, but the Straw Hats have to deal with Gorosei before heading over to a new island.

Article continues after ad

One Piece Chapter 1111 will be released on March 24 at 7am PT. However, the manga will go on a long hiatus after this chapter.

You can find your time zone below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1111 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1111 will likely feature more scenes between the Straw Hats and the Giants. Dory and Brogy free Luffy in the same way they rescue the protagonist from a dinosaur in Little Garden. The giants are planning to take the crew to Elbaf with them.

Article continues after ad

However, Gorosei’s overwhelming powers are a major obstacle to the crew. The elders are desperate to stop Vegapunk’s message from being broadcasted to the world, and they also cannot let the pirates escape from Egghead.

It’s unlikely that the upcoming chapter will reveal Vegapunk’s message. According to the latest chapter, there are still seven minutes before the truth is revealed. Judging by the story’s pace, the upcoming chapter will likely focus more on Gorosei’s powers and the Straw Hats’ attempt at escaping from Egghead.

Article continues after ad

Since the manga is taking a long break after this chapter, fans might have to wait a long time before finding out the “truth of the world” that Vegapunk promises to share. The genius scientist is still at death’s door, but his death hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Article continues after ad

The spoilers are usually out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about One Piece Chapter 1111. For more from the Straw Hats, check out our One Piece filler guide and our look at who is the strongest One Piece character.