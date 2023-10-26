One Piece Episode 1081: Release date & spoilers

One Piece Episode 1081 will feature a fan-favorite character after a long time away – so here are the release date and spoilers.

One Piece’s epic Wano Country Saga is nearing its end, but still has a lot of surprises in store for fans. Admiral Ryokugyu invades the country, and his ultimate goal is to capture Luffy and other big-shot pirates to impress Fleet Admiral Sakazuki.

As he defeats the remaining Beast Pirates, there’s no doubt he will now go up against the Straw Hats and the other Worst Generation Pirates. However, even after a week since the fight ended, the pirates have yet to recover from their injuries.

The upcoming chapter will be intense as a Marine powerhouse gives his all to stop the pirates. Will they be able to stop such a powerful opponent? Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1081.

One Piece Episode 1081 will be released on October 29 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones after it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1081 preview and spoilers

Here’s a look at the preview of One Piece Episode 1081:

One Piece Episode 1081, titled ‘The World Will Burn! The Onslaught of a Marine Admiral!’ will feature the fight between Admiral Ryokugyu and the remaining members of the Akazaya Nine. Yamato and Momonosuke also join the fight, but even with all of their strength combined, the Admiral is too powerful for them.

Shanks and his crew are at sea near Wano and are celebrating Luffy’s recent success. As the little kid he once saved became a Yonko, Shanks can’t help but reminisce about his short time at the Foosha Village. No doubt, he is proud of how far Luffy has come in such a short time.

As the crew suggests meeting up with Luffy, Shanks denies it as they have more pressing matters at hand. Bartolomeo, Luffy’s biggest fan, is burning up the Red Hair Pirates’ flags and replacing them with the Straw Hats’ ones. Shanks says that it’s now time to make a move and claim the “One Piece.”

While all of this is going on, the entire world is shaken by the death of Nefertari Cobra. The World Government is claiming Sabo, the second in command of the Revolutionary Army. The revolutionists celebrate Cobra’s death and call Sabo the “Flame Emperor.”

Because the Nefertari family was one of the 20 allied Kingdoms during the establishment of the World Government, Cobra’s death could be taken as a direct challenge against them. No doubt, the world is changing, and the catalyst is everything that transpired in Reverie.

